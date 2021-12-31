Cousins Tests Positive for COVID; Out for Sunday vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, a huge blow to the Vikings ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Kellen Mond, a third-round draft pick in this year’s draft, was the only other quarterback on the roster at the start of the week. However, the Vikings activated Sean Mannion from the COVID list and he will start, according to NFL Network.

Cousins has played all 1,039 offensive snaps this season.

Cousins is fourth in the NFL with a 101.3 passer rating and has 30 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions. He destroyed the Packers in the first matchup, going 24-of-35 for 341 yards and three touchdowns, good for a 128.4 passer rating. In Sunday’s home loss to the Rams, he threw for 315 yards but failed to take advantage of the three interceptions provided by the defense.

“I think they’re a very talented team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the Vikings this week. “You look at what they have offensively, they’ve got weapons all across the board – starting with Kirk Cousins. I think he’s played at an extremely high level, just like he has for most of his career.”

In eight career starts against Green Bay, Cousins is 4-3-1. He’s averaged 282 yards per game with 18 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 110.4 passer rating. He’s topped a 110 rating in three consecutive matchups.

The line moved quickly. While the game went off the board at some sportsbooks, the Packers are 13.5-point favorites at FanDuel. That's up seven points from where it was on Monday.

Mannion was a third-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015 by the St. Louis Rams. He’s started two games – one for the Rams in 2017 and one for the Vikings in 2019 – and lost both. For his career, he’s 45-of-74 passing (60.8 percent) for 384 yards with zero touchdowns, three interceptions and a 57.5 passer rating.

His last NFL action came in the 2019 finale, a 21-19 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in which he went 12-of-21 for 126 yards and two interceptions.

The other option was Mond. At Texas A&M, he finished as the school’s all-time leader in total offense (11,269), passing yards (9,661), passing touchdowns (71), completions (801) and passing attempts (1,358). He went 3-0 in bowl games and was MVP of the Senior Bowl.

"The way that I'm able to elevate my game is I watch a bunch of NFL film and I want to watch somebody for certain reasons,” he said before the draft. “If I'm trying to improve on my footwork, then I'm probably going to watch Tom Brady or Drew Brees. If I need to work on playing a little bit looser and a little bit more free, I may watch Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. Just kind of the way that I piece my game and am able to learn from the best people in the league and the best players in the country, I just go to different people and kind of pick their strengths so that I can implement it into my game and make it my own mode and be my own player.”

The other quarterback on their roster is Kyle Sloter, who spent camp with the Vikings and re-signed there this week after having a tryout with the Packers. He was an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Northern Colorado.

The Packers have been hit by COVID, too, but the only starter on their virus list is tight end Marcedes Lewis, who could be activated in time for Sunday's game.

This story will be updated.

Packers on COVID-Reserve Lists

Here was the COVID list as of Thursday afternoon.

Receiver: Amari Rodgers.

Tight ends: Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Davis.

Offensive line: Ben Braden, Elgton Jenkins (injured reserve).

Defensive line: Kingsley Keke, R.J. McIntosh (practice squad).

Inside linebackers: Oren Burks, Ty Summers.

Outside linebackers: Tipa Galeai, Chauncey Rivers (injured reserve), La’Darius Hamilton (practice squad), Randy Ramsey (injured reserve).

Cornerbacks: Jayson Stanley (practice squad).

Safety: Henry Black.

Punter: Corey Bojorquez.