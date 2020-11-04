SI.com
Positive COVID Test Within 49ers Threatens Thursday Kickoff

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – COVID-19 has threatened Thursday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

The problem, however, might not be within the Packers.

San Francisco receiver Kendrick Bourne has tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday morning. As a response, the 49ers closed their facility and will work remotely.

For now, at least, the game remains on as scheduled. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Tuesday said the team was scheduled to depart for Santa Clara, Calif., “a little after 4 (p.m.)” Wednesday.

On Monday, the Packers learned running back AJ Dillon had tested negative during Sunday’s round of testing before the game against Minnesota. Deemed “high-risk” close contacts, running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin joined Dillon on the COVID-reserve list.

However, the Packers have received two days of negative test results, leading to optimism that they’d play San Francisco on Thursday. That might still happen, but the scheduled Thursday kickoff is much more in doubt given the timing of the Niners’ positive test.

Fortunately for both teams, there is plenty of time to play the game this week. The NFL has shown a willingness to reschedule games, so presumably the game could be moved to Sunday or Monday to ensure player safety.

“Whenever we have a single positive case, we want to try to wall that off and seal that off from the rest of the team,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said during a conference call on Tuesday. “That’s why we’re putting these measures in place with the high-risk contacts, with the intensive protocol. We want to isolate that and prevent transmission in and around the building. When you look at a list of close contacts, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re more likely to have transmission. It just means we’ve identified people that we are think are a vulnerability.”

