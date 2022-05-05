Skip to main content

Cowboys Show Draft Board; Where Are Packers’ Picks?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones flashed a Cliff's Notes version of the team's draft board.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After drafting Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waved a piece of paper showing the team’s player rankings.

“Can you see that?” Jones asked that night.

Not with the naked eye.

But, after some sleuthing, the top 34 prospects on the Cowboys’ list were revealed.

The Cowboys’ scouts had only 14 players with first-round grades, including receivers Garrett Wilson of Ohio State at No. 4 (drafted 10th by the Jets), Drake London of USC at No. 10 (drafted eighth by the Falcons) and Jameson Williams of Alabama at No. 14 (drafted 12th by the Lions).

The paper showed 20 more names on the second-round list, which included Ohio State receiver Chris Olave at No. 15 (drafted 11th by the Saints), Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 23 (drafted 18th by the Titans) and Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson at No. 27 (drafted 16th by the Commanders).

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers had the 22nd and 28 picks of the first round. On Dallas’ first-round board, Georgia safety Lewis Cine was the last man standing when Green Bay was on the clock.

At No. 22, general manager Brian Gutekunst took Georgia linebacker Quay Walker. Walker was No. 32 on Dallas’ board. The Packers took him over Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was No. 17 on the Cowboys board and went 27th to Jacksonville.

At No. 28, Gutekunst selected Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Wyatt was 33rd on Dallas’ board but the No. 2 defensive lineman.

That’s not to in any way suggest Gutekunst took the wrong players. The Cowboys’ scouts, A, could be wrong and, B, are ranking players based on their defensive scheme.

Meanwhile, the top two players on the Cowboys’ board — Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal —went to their NFC East rival, the New York Giants.

The Giants will play the Packers in London in October, by the way.

As an aside, after selecting cornerback Eric Stokes in the opening round last year, Gutekunst has drafted Georgia Bulldogs with his first-round picks in each of the last two drafts.

The Packers not only had never drafted a Georgia player in the first round, but they had never drafted a Georgia player in the first three rounds.

Green Bay Packers’ 2022 Opponents

Here is a look at the Green Bay Packers' opponents for the upcoming season. The dates and times for the games will be announced on May 12. Teams with an asterisk qualified for the playoffs.

Home: NFC North

USATSI_17349293

Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9).

Home: NFC East

USATSI_17517778

Dallas Cowboys* (12-5), New York Giants (4-13). Note: Packers-Giants will be played Oct. 9 in London.

Home: AFC East

USATSI_17443375

New England Patriots* (10-7), New York Jets (4-13).

Home: NFC North Winner

USATSI_17591193

Los Angeles Rams* (12-5).

Home: Game 17 (Winner AFC South)

USATSI_17548026

Tennessee Titans* (12-5).

Away: NFC North

USATSI_17208167

Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9).

Away: NFC East

USATSI_17516911

Philadelphia Eagles* (9-8), Washington Football Team (7-10).

Away: AFC East

USATSI_17514229

Buffalo Bills* (11-6), Miami Dolphins (9-8).

Away: NFC South Winner

USATSI_17552987

Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (13-4).

USATSI_18171165(1)
Cowboys Show Draft Board; Where Are Packers' Picks?

