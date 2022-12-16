Cowherd on Rodgers, Psychedelics, Fear of Death

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Aaron Rodgers discussed his reason for taking psychedelics, which was to relieve a “major fear of death.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During Aaron Rodgers’ latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, co-host and former teammate threw Rodgers a curveball.

Are you afraid of dying?

“It’s actually a great question,” Rodgers said. “I had a major fear of death. I don’t know if any of you felt this way, kind of our age group, maybe it’s just the way I grew up, but there was a lot of weird sentiment around Y2K. Remember that? The world was going to end.

“For me, personally, since I was like a young kid, teenager, I was like, ‘Man, if the world ends and I’m 16, I’m not going to be able to accomplish anything I want to accomplish. I’m not going to go to the NFL. I’m not going to go to college. I’m not going to meet a woman, fall in love, have kids, all those things.

“I think there was this weird, ingrained fear of 2000, fear of the world ending and death. And I think we all struggle with the idea of mortality.”

Rodgers said his much-discussed use of psychedelics helped conquer that fear.

“I definitely had a fear of death, and ayahuasca and psilocybin actually really helped me with that and [alleviated] a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die, and taking away some of that fear,” Rodgers said. “I think when you’ve seen the other side it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending. More of kind of the next chapter of life.”

By “the other side,” Rodgers meant, “I’m not talking about life and death. I’m talking about the veil between the seen world and the unseen world.”

