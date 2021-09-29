Crosby Wins Eighth Player of Week Award

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has made 22 consecutive field goals and 39 of his last 40 attempts.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the eighth time, Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby is the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Crosby made all three field-goal attempts on Sunday against San Francisco, including the 51-yarder that beat the 49ers 30-28 on the final play of the game.

Crosby has made 22 consecutive field goals. His last miss was a 51-yarder in the 2019 finale. He’s made 39 of his last 40 attempts.

“Just said a quick prayer but, in my mind, the game was over,” receiver Davante Adams said after the game. “Mason’s just continuing from what he did last year. He kicked the leather off the ball. It makes it much more comforting knowing that we don’t have to go down there and score [a touchdown] because we have such a reliable kicker. In my mind, once we completed that second one and spiked it, we had that one pretty much knotted up.”

Crosby becomes the third Packers player to win at least eight Player of the Week awards, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre (12) and Aaron Rodgers (18). His last honor came in Week 6 of the 2018 season, when he made four field goals, including the game-winner, to beat San Francisco 33-30.

The winning field goal – which almost ended in disaster – gave him 1,702 points, which got him past Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud and into 18th place on the all-time scoring list. He’s nine points behind Nick Lowery for 17th.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy were the other NFC winners. In the AFC, the winners were Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who beat Detroit with a record 66-yard field goal. Only Adam Vinatieri (19) and John Carney (13) have earned more AFC special teams honors than Tucker (12).