September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crosby Wins Eighth Player of Week Award

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has made 22 consecutive field goals and 39 of his last 40 attempts.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the eighth time, Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby is the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Crosby made all three field-goal attempts on Sunday against San Francisco, including the 51-yarder that beat the 49ers 30-28 on the final play of the game.

Crosby has made 22 consecutive field goals. His last miss was a 51-yarder in the 2019 finale. He’s made 39 of his last 40 attempts.

“Just said a quick prayer but, in my mind, the game was over,” receiver Davante Adams said after the game. “Mason’s just continuing from what he did last year. He kicked the leather off the ball. It makes it much more comforting knowing that we don’t have to go down there and score [a touchdown] because we have such a reliable kicker. In my mind, once we completed that second one and spiked it, we had that one pretty much knotted up.”

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16158187
Play
News

Packers Place Lancaster on COVID List, Add QB-Turned-TE

New Green Bay Packers tight end Tyler Davis was a sixth-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

16 hours ago
USATSI_16837866
Play
News

Crosby’s Winning Field Goal Was Almost Blocked

The Green Bay Packers' thrilling comeback was almost blown up by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson.

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16837939
Play
News

Week 3 Report Card: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The Green Bay Packers rallied past the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. As you might expect, the Aaron Rodgers-led passing attack drew the highest grades.

Sep 27, 2021

Crosby becomes the third Packers player to win at least eight Player of the Week awards, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre (12) and Aaron Rodgers (18). His last honor came in Week 6 of the 2018 season, when he made four field goals, including the game-winner, to beat San Francisco 33-30.

The winning field goal – which almost ended in disaster – gave him 1,702 points, which got him past Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud and into 18th place on the all-time scoring list. He’s nine points behind Nick Lowery for 17th.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy were the other NFC winners. In the AFC, the winners were Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who beat Detroit with a record 66-yard field goal. Only Adam Vinatieri (19) and John Carney (13) have earned more AFC special teams honors than Tucker (12).

USATSI_16837855
News

Crosby Wins Eighth Player of Week Award

4 minutes ago
PIttsburgh_at_Green_Bay_Steelers_Key_Pla-615469d93cae215649f86933_Sep_29_2021_13_43_22
News

Opponent First Look: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers

43 minutes ago
USATSI_16837943
News

Packers Zoom to Fourth in Composite NFL Power Rankings

42 minutes ago
USATSI_16158187
News

Packers Place Lancaster on COVID List, Add QB-Turned-TE

16 hours ago
USATSI_16740487
News

Bypassing Watt Remains King-Sized Blunder for Packers

20 hours ago
USATSI_16837866
News

Crosby’s Winning Field Goal Was Almost Blocked

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16837939
News

Week 3 Report Card: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16836850
News

Nijman Does More Than Survive Supposed Mismatch vs. Bosa

Sep 27, 2021
Aaron_Rodgers_Packers_Win_Over_49ers_Giv-615167413cae215649f86075_1_Sep_27_2021_6_50_42_poster
Game Day

Rodgers’ Clutch Drive Gives Packers ‘Legitimacy’

Sep 27, 2021