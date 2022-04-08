NFL Draft Filled with Beasts at Packers’ Biggest Needs

A look at Dane Brugler's massive NFL Draft preview shows the overwhelming depth of the 2022 NFL Draft corresponds with the Green Bay Packers' biggest needs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ biggest draft needs? First and foremost, it’s receiver following the losses of All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. After that, it’s offensive tackle following the release of starter Billy Turner, and outside linebacker following the release of Za’Darius Smith.

Fortunately for general manager Brain Gutekunst, the depth of the draft mirrors his predraft to-do list.

Dane Brugler’s renowned draft preview for The Athletic, “The Beast,” includes his Top 100 Draft Board. That list includes:

– 19 edge defenders.

– 18 receivers.

– 9 offensive tackles.

That’s 46 members of his top 100 – close to half – at the three spots Green Bay must address. That’s obviously good news for Gutekunst, who is armed with two first-round picks (Nos. 22 and 28), two second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) and one third-round pick (No. 92).

As has been the case for years, the Packers will be cheering for quarterbacks to go early and often. For each quarterback that is taken in the top 21 selections, another player will fall into range.

Ranked 30th, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett is the first quarterback on Brugler’s board. If Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis or Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder go early, it will improve the odds of Gutekunst getting a player he really covets at a position of need.

That could be important. In Brugler’s Top 100, the top five receivers (Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks), the top four offensive tackles (North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu, Alabama’s Evan Neal, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross and Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning) and the top five edge defenders (Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson, Georgia’s Travon Walker, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson and Purdue’s Trevor Penning) are ranked in the top 21.

That doesn’t mean those players will be gone before Green Bay is on the clock at No. 22, but it does show it might be slim pickings to get one of the top-tier prospects.

Who’s ranked near Green Bay’s spots at 22 and 28 at those key positions? Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Brugler’s sixth-ranked receiver, is 25th. Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, Brugler’s sixth-ranked edge defender, is No. 28. Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann, Brugler’s fifth-ranked offensive tackle, is No. 36.

Get Brugler’s “The Beast” by clicking here.