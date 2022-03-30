Packers’ Need at Receiver Merges with Jeremiah’s Top 50

The Green Bay Packers' biggest needs are aligned with the deepest pools of players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst sign a veteran receiver? Or will he ignore a free-agent market that is almost bereft of playmaking ability?

In terms of bang for the buck, all of the value is rooted in this year’s incredibly deep pool of receiver prospects. That is evident in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest list of the top 50 prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jeremiah, NFL Network’s draft expert and a former NFL scout, placed eight receivers on his top-50 list.

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and USC’s Drake London are in Jeremiah’s top 10. If that holds true, who will be left for the Packers, who own the 22nd and 28th picks of the first round?

Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks are inside of Green Bay’s spot at No. 22. Of course, where a player is ranked isn’t necessarily where he’s going to get drafted. Moreover, the highest-graded quarterback is Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett at No. 24. There is exactly a 0 percent chance that no quarterbacks are selected before Green Bay is on the clock.

Given Green Bay’s need for an instant-impact receiver and coach Matt LaFleur’s “need to get some speed in that room,” Olave could be an ideal pick.

“Olave has average height and a lean/wiry frame for the position,” Jeremiah wrote. “He is a very smooth mover and has terrific speed. Against press coverage, he relies on his foot quickness to win, but he does get caught and re-routed on occasion. He needs to add upper-body strength. He is an excellent route runner – fluid in and out of breaks – and creates a lot of separation. Olave is at his best in the vertical passing game. He can find another gear when the ball is in the air, tracking it naturally, and he can finish consistently. He displays burst after the catch, while lacking the strength to pull through tackles. Overall, Olave needs to get stronger, but he's a home-run hitter with outstanding route polish.”

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson is right in the middle of Green Bay’s first-round picks. Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson are in the 40s.

Regardless of who’s available, the pressure is on general manager Brian Gutekunst to pick the right player and for the coaches to get him ready.

“We’re going to have to integrate these guys pretty quickly,” LaFleur said at the NFL Spring Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., this week. “It’s going to be a lot of work for a guy like [receivers coach] Jason Vrable and, really, everybody on our offense to get anybody up to speed, especially when you’re talking about playing with a guy like Aaron Rodgers, who, you better be on high alert at all times because he might give you the most subtle signal and you’ve got to see that. I do think it’s just going to be a lot of work but that’s what we do in this league.”

The depth of the draft lines up with Green Bay’s needs incredibly well. The Packers need another outside linebacker to join Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. There are a whopping nine edge defenders in Jeremiah’s Top 50. And Green Bay could use another offensive tackle after releasing Billy Turner. Jeremiah’s list includes six, including two in the 20s.

CLICK HERE for Jeremiah’s Top 50 and reports of each player.