Two Packers Listed Among PFF’s Top Free Agents

One of the names, All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, is an obvious choice. We have a stat you might not have known about both players.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is No. 1 on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 50 free agents for this coming offseason.

Even while missing a game due to COVID, Adams ranks third in the NFL with 58 receptions and fourth with 786 yards. Last week, in the 108th game of his career, Adams recorded his 600th career reception. Only Marvin Harrison (102 games) reached 600 receptions and 65 touchdowns faster than Adams.

With the Packers a whopping $46 million over next year’s salary cap, the prospect of retaining one of the top playmakers in the NFL seems staggeringly difficult. With Adams set to turn 29 on Christmas Eve, PFF projects a four-year, $93 million contract.

“Davante Adams is an elite No. 1 receiver in any offense in the NFL,” PFF stated. “He has scheme versatility – able to carve up man or zone coverage – and has shown to be a star in multiple systems. Any receiver-needy team would be in the running for his services and he may even try and engineer a package deal with Aaron Rodgers. A reunion with college quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas is another obvious connection.”

Brad Spielberger, who analyzes the salary cap for PFF, said the Packers could sign Adams to that contract with a first-year cap charge as low as $7 million.

The other player on the list is a surprise. At least it would have been a surprise five months ago.

Long after the first and second waves of free agency had concluded, the Packers signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on June 9. He is sixth in the NFL with 82 tackles. Of the 55 players with at least 50 tackles, Campbell is the only player in the NFL who also has at least one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

“At the halfway point of the 2021 season, Campbell could well be the best value free-agent signing of the offseason,” was part of PFF’s summation. “After long searching for a reliable off-ball linebacker, the Packers brought Campbell aboard on a one-year, $2 million contract this offseason, and his 86.7 overall grade is second among linebackers through Week 8. He’s earned himself a nice raise — it's just a matter of how nice it will be.”

PFF projects a two-year, $13 million contract for the 28-year-old.

CLICK HERE for the full list.