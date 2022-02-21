Adams One of Two Packers Topping PFF’s Free-Agent Rankings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have the top free agent at two positions, according to Pro Football Focus.

In a series of free-agent previews featuring the top 10 at every position, Davante Adams was No. 1 among the receivers and De’Vondre Campbell was No. 1 among the off-the-ball linebackers.

The ranking on Adams is no surprise. He’s the best player slated to hit free agency.

“Adams made it clear he wanted to become the highest-paid player at the wide receiver position, and it’s hard to argue against him deserving that distinction,” PFF wrote. “Matters become more complicated when you try to determine who is technically the highest-paid wide receiver and what the true annual value of their contracts are. A franchise tag for Adams will be just shy of $20 million, making it less likely given Green Bay’s salary cap challenges ahead — but not impossible to work around.”

The Packers could keep him with a franchise tag that would buy time to sign him to a longer-term deal, though that will be easier said than done as it would add another $20 million to Green Bay’s $50 million salary-cap deficit.

That decision would not sit well with Adams, who bit his tongue answering that question in the public forum that was a live-streamed Zoom interview session on Jan. 5.

“I’m not sure,” Adams said when asked how he’d handle that decision. “I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now. So, we’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”

Three contracts have set the standard at the position. In terms of average pay, Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins’ two-year contract is worth $27.25 million. In terms of guaranteed money, Tennessee’s Julio Jones’ three-year contract is worth $66 million and includes $64 million guaranteed. Jones is a distant second in average pay at $22 million. In terms of total dollars, Dallas’ Amari Cooper’s five-year contract is worth $100 million.

PFF is projecting a four-year contract for Adams that averages $23.25 million.

The Packers could be compelled to bring back Adams as a way to insure Aaron Rodgers’ return. Would Rodgers want to go to work in 2022 and beyond without his right-hand man catching passes? However, Adams turned 29 on Christmas Eve and contracts are supposed to be about future production rather than past performance. Adams is the gold standard for receivers on the field and a leader off the field. Will Adams remain the same indomitable force when he’s 32 as he was in earning All-Pro honors last season?

CLICK HERE for all of PFF’s rankings, summaries and projected contracts.