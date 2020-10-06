Deguara’s Season Ends on Late Punt

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Josiah Deguara’s promising season ended with the one and only special-teams snap he played on Monday night.

Deguara suffered a torn ACL, as first reported by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, while protecting on a punt at the end of the victory over the Atlanta Falcons. A third-round pick, Deguara played 24 snaps in the opener at Minnesota. However, an ankle injury kept him out of two games. He returned to action on Monday night and played seven snaps on offense and one on special teams. That special-teams snap is what ended his season.

“Unfortunately, it looks to be a pretty bad one,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday. “I hurt for Josiah. I love what he’s all about, the mentality he brings and he’s certainly somebody we were really excited about. And it’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster because in terms of I thought he had a great game vs. Minnesota in Week 1, and then he goes out with an ankle injury. It’s just been, it’s been tough. But we expect him to bounce back from it and we still think he has a really bright future in this league.”

Also, the Packers released receiver Reggie Begelton one day after the 27-year-old former Canadian Football League star made his NFL debut.

Begelton was promoted for insurance at receiver, where star Davante Adams was inactive for a second consecutive week. Begelton was in for the second snap of the game but finished the night with two snaps on offense and two more on special teams.

The transaction frees up a roster spot. Could it be used on defensive tackle Damon Harrison? Another roster spot will be created whenever Deguara goes on injured reserve.

The release of Begelton was one of several moves made by general manager Brian Gutekunst for the start of this week’s bye.

In a surprising move, Green Bay released linebacker Curtis Bolton from the physically unable to perform list. An undrafted free agent last year, Bolton had put himself in position to make the roster. Instead, he suffered a torn ACL in the preseason and missed the entire season. He spent training camp going through extensive on-the-field workouts but never got to practice. He was eligible to start practicing after Week 6.

According to a source, Houston is among the teams to have expressed interest. The Packers will play at the Houston Texans on Oct. 25.