Skip to main content

Despite Questions, Packers’ Offensive Line Ranks Among NFL’s Best

Speaking before Tuesday's practice, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he anticipates David Bakhtiari practicing when training camp begins on July 27.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In theory, the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line will be a juggernaut.

Five starters will return, including two of the best blockers in the NFL. David Bakhtiari is a five-time All-Pro left tackle. Elgton Jenkins was a 2020 Pro Bowler at left guard and is one of the league’s most talented and most versatile blockers. Center Josh Myers was a second-round pick last year. Along with two other returning starters, left guard John Runyan and right guard Royce Newman, Green Bay has a lot of experience at a critically important position group.

Of course, that strength is written in pencil, not ink. Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL on New Year’s Eve in 2020, barely played last season and has been kept on the side for the offseason practices. Jenkins suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 21. He might not be ready for Week 1, and Bakhtiari’s comeback provides a cautionary tale. Because of a knee injury that required surgery, Myers played barely one-fourth of the offensive snaps as a rookie and is a bit of an unknown.

So, how do the Packers feel about their line with the start of training camp about six weeks away?

“That’s a great question,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday’s OTA practice. “I think time will tell. I think it’s always a little bit more challenging, really, when you’re talking up front – offensive line, defensive line – this time of the season without pads on.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

LaFleur said he anticipates Bakhtiari being on the field for the first practice of training camp, set for July 27.

“But we did last year, as well,” LaFleur cautioned. “But we feel good about the work that he’s put in and where he’s at.”

For the third consecutive year, general manager Brian Gutekunst used three draft picks on the offensive line. Third-round pick Sean Rhyan of UCLA fits the mold of being a physical blocker. Fourth-round pick Zach Tom of Wake Forest fits the mold with his versatility. Seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker was a three-year starting left tackle at Penn State.

“We’re excited,” LaFleur said. “I think we’ve got some pieces to work with. It’s going to be how these guys attack the summer and the kind of shape they come in for training camp and how we grow together throughout the course of training camp.”

In offensive line rankings at Pro Football Focus, the Packers’ unit ranks fifth. However, it’s a group with those lingering, perhaps troublesome, concerns.

“Health and development are both going to be massive for this Packers offensive line,” PFF’s Mike Renner wrote. “David Bakhtiari played all of 27 snaps in Week 18 last year and missed the team's playoff loss while recovering from his 2020 ACL tear. Elgton Jenkins is still working his way back through an ACL tear himself that he suffered in Week 11 against the Vikings. At full strength, you won’t find a better pass-protecting duo in the league, but will this unit get there?”

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_18485426
News

Despite Questions, Packers’ Offensive Line Ranks Among NFL’s Best

By Bill Huber24 seconds ago
USATSI_16670839
News

NFL Network Will Air Live Broadcasts of Two Preseason Games

By Bill Huber2 hours ago
USATSI_17033221
News

Lazard, Packers’ Top Returning Receiver, Signs Before Deadline

By Bill Huber14 hours ago
USATSI_16829851
News

Packers Add Potential Golf Partner for Crosby

By Bill Huber18 hours ago
USATSI_16498707
News

Packers’ Top-Heavy Salary Structure Isn’t Unique

By Bill HuberJun 13, 2022
USATSI_17386664
News

Every Team Has One Big Question, Including Packers

By Bill HuberJun 12, 2022
watkins
News

Watkins Could Rewrite Rodgers’ First-Round-Receiver History

By Bill HuberJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18485410
News

Packers Get Three A’s in Positional Grades

By Bill HuberJun 11, 2022
Screenshot 2022-06-09 212530
News

Rodgers’ Uncertain Future Played Role in Adams’ Push for Trade

By Bill HuberJun 9, 2022