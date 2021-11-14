Star Showdown (No, Not Rodgers vs. Wilson)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson is a superstar showdown.

Lost in the shuffle of the star quarterbacks and their comebacks to play on Sunday are the star linebackers of the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, De’Vondre Campbell and Bobby Wagner.

In his 10th season, Seattle’s Wagner is a future Hall of Famer. He leads the NFL with 93 tackles and is on the verge of a 10th consecutive season of 100-plus tackles. Since 2000, only former Washington star London Fletcher (14) had a longer streak.

“I think it’s just consistency, honestly. I’m grateful for it,” Wagner told Seahawks beat reporters this week. “It’s not always in the forefront of my mind. I feel like it’s not a hard task to do if you don’t get bored with consistency.”

It’s easy to see why Wagner is a captain for the sixth season. The 31-year-old speaks with the wisdom of Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis. Wagner has been selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls and is on pace to lead the league in tackles for the third time.

Asked about the hardest part of being consistent, Wagner said, “People get bored with it. Doing the same thing every day, or trying to be consistent, people get bored with it, so they stray from it. You have a conversation with yourself and it’s almost like a negotiation where you commit to something, and you say you’re going to do it every day, then you have those one or two days where it’s like maybe I’m going to take a couple reps off. Maybe I’m going to take today off. Maybe my body needs this rest. It’s a constant battle with your inner self. A lot of people can’t handle that battle. If you can sustain a level of consistency then, we have a lot of examples in this world, it works out really well for you.”

Since the start of the 2016 season, Wagner has 42 games of 10-plus tackles. That’s nine more than any other defender. He’s got six double-digits tackles games this season, including a career-high 20 vs. Tennessee and two games of 14.

“Bobby Wagner’s a player that I’ve studied coming into the league,” said Packers linebacker Krys Barnes, who is coming off a standout performance vs. Kansas City. “He’s a person I’ve tried to emulate a little bit. He’s a person that has athletic gifts. He can cover. He can tackle. He’s seeing things before they happen. Trying to pick up things I can off of film is what I try to do. I’d love to meet him, train with him one day. He’s one of those players who’s going to be around a long time and be in the Hall of Fame.”

While Wagner is a perennial star, Campbell is the breakout star the Packers have been craving. He is sixth in the league with 82 tackles and leads Wagner in solo tackles (53-52), tackles for losses (3-2) and forced fumbles (2-0). Considering the key personnel losses, he’s a huge reason why the Packers enter this game ranked sixth in points allowed.

He was the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for October.

“We didn’t have a cake party for him, but we did mention it and he literally was like, ‘Hey, thanks guys, that’s great. But today is third down. Let’s get on with our day. Let’s get better today,’” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “That’s the type of approach that he took and it was cool. He didn’t want any praise. He just wants [it to be] all about the team, all about the 11 guys that are on the field, all about us as a unit.”

Campbell is one of four players in the NFL with multiple interceptions and forced fumbles. There are 66 players with at least 47 tackles. He is the only one with at least one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

“Campbell has been a dominant player for them,” Wilson said. “He has been all over the field. He makes all of the calls, does a lot of great things, and is all in it. He’s a really great player. He’s been really good, I have seen him several times across the years in his Falcons days. He’s such a great player so we have to know where he is, what he’s doing, and how he’s doing it.”

Related Story: Three Reasons to Worry

Related Story: Two X-Factors

Related Story: One QB Showdown