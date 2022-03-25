Skip to main content

Did Packers ‘Inquire’ About Seahawks Stars Lockett, Metcalf?

The Green Bay Packers need a receiver. The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson. Are those really dots that connect?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A report amplified by The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday stated the Green Bay Packers “have inquired” about the availability of the Seattle Seahawks’ premier receiver tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

While that may be true – teams inquire about a lot of players – a source when asked about the report responded only with the “Face with Tears of Joy Emoji.”

The report McAfee discussed originated from Jack Settleman, the head of writing at Underdog Fantasy, who posted on Wednesday that the Seahawks are “open to listening to offers” but “nothing is imminent” with the Packers or Kansas City Chiefs.

The dots are easy to connect. The Packers need an impact receiver and the Seahawks are looking to reboot after trading quarterback Russell Wilson.

Green Bay’s trade of All-Pro Davante Adams created a major hole at receiver, one that only deepened when Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.

The returning quintet of Allen Lazard (40 receptions, 513 yards, eight touchdowns), Randall Cobb (28-375-5), Juwann Winfree (8-58-0), Amari Rodgers (4-45-0) and Malik Taylor (2-14-0) combined for 82 receptions for 1,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

A top-heavy group of free-agent receivers has been picked over. Odell Beckham, who arrived in Los Angeles and helped the Rams win the championship, is the best available player but he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and might not be available until late in the season.

Jarvis Landry, 29, is coming off the second-worst season of his career in terms of yards per game and catch rate. Julio Jones, 33, has played in only 19 of 33 games the past two seasons. Will Fuller, 27, has played in only 31 of 65 games the past four seasons. Emmanuel Sanders is 35, AJ Green is 33 and T.Y. Hilton is 32.

There’s nothing old or broken down about Lockett and Metcalf.

Lockett, 29, was a third-round pick in 2015. His seven-year totals are 449 receptions for 6,067 yards and 45 touchdowns. He’s topped 1,000 yards the past three seasons and has scored a total of 36 touchdowns the last four years. At 5-foot-10, he’s got 4.40 speed. In 2021, he led the NFL with 20 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus.

A second-round pick in 2019, the 24-year-old Metcalf’s three-year totals are 216 receptions for 3,170 yards (14.7 average) and 29 touchdowns. He’s played in every game and is a freak of nature at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds with 4.33 speed.

Based on OverTheCap’s computing and new contracts for tight end Robert Tonyan and defensive lineman Jarran Reed, the Packers have about $15.14 million of cap space. Lockett, who is under contract through 2025 via the extension he inked almost a year ago, has a 2022 cap charge of $10.05 million. Metcalf, who is entering his final season under contract, has a cap charge of $4.32 million.

USATSI_17226590

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Chiefs)

USATSI_17303648

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (signed with Bears)

USATSI_16873959

TE Robert Tonyan (re-signed with Packers)

USATSI_17393675

RT Dennis Kelly

USATSI_17922986

G Lucas Patrick (signed with Bears)

USATSI_17207387

DT Tyler Lancaster

USATSI_17167684

OLB Whitney Mercilus

USATSI_17419569

ILB De’Vondre Campbell (re-signed with Packers)

USATSI_16887546

ILB Oren Burks (signed with 49ers)

USATSI_17085751

CB Rasul Douglas (re-signed with Packers to form potential no-fly zone)

USATSI_17419520

CB Chandon Sullivan

USATSI_17167781

CB Kevin King

USATSI_17351721

P Corey Bojorquez (replaced by Pat O’Donnell)

USATSI_17349268

S Henry Black (not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent)

USATSI_16665750

OLB Chauncey Rivers (not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent)

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_13901734
News

Did Packers ‘Inquire’ About Seahawks Stars Lockett, Metcalf?

By Bill Huber35 seconds ago
USATSI_17236858
News

Pro Football Network Two-Round Mock Starts with Receiver

By Bill Huber2 hours ago
USATSI_16837877
News

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Leaves Packers for Chiefs

By Bill Huber4 hours ago
USATSI_11650003
News

Could Packers Replace Davante with DeVante?

By Bill Huber10 hours ago
USATSI_17478397
News

Packers’ Receivers Lack Bang for Limited Bucks

By Bill Huber22 hours ago
USATSI_17107579
News

NFL.com’s Jeremiah Latest to Mock Two Receivers to Packers

By Bill HuberMar 23, 2022
USATSI_9007749
News

Packers Get C-Plus in NFL Free Agency Grades

By Bill HuberMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17117850
News

Who Got Better Deal: Packers for Adams or Hill for Chiefs?

By Bill HuberMar 23, 2022
USATSI_11158330
News

Valdes-Scantling Visiting Chiefs, Who Traded Hill to Dolphins

By Bill HuberMar 23, 2022