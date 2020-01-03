‘Diligent’ Approach Got Greene Back from IR

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With four members of the starting offensive line not participating at Thursday’s practice, the Green Bay Packers are unusually banged up, at least by this year’s lofty standards. On the bright side, safety Raven Greene was designated for return and went through the team’s first practice since Sunday’s win at Detroit.

Greene went from undrafted free agent in 2018 to the No. 1 dime linebacker in 2019. He played a huge role in the 10-3 victory over Chicago in Week 1 but suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against Minnesota.

“It was a process, obviously,” Greene said after practice. “The training staff and everybody showed a lot of support for me, so I’m just glad to be in this position, with a chance to come back and just help contribute quite possibly.”

Greene had just earned a role last season when his rookie year ended on IR with an ankle injury.

“It was like three different injuries in one,” Greene said of this year’s injury. “One of them was the thing that I did last year, which was a deltoid tear.”

Greene fills the roster spot created by the release of cornerback Tony Brown on Saturday. Coach Matt LaFleur called Greene's return an "evaluation." If he plays in the divisional playoff game on Jan. 12, it will be on special teams.

Green Bay’s defense struggled without Greene, with safety Adrian Amos moving to the line of scrimmage to try to fill Greene’s role. The return of Ibraheim Campbell in Week 10, however, was just the ticket, with Campbell taking Greene’s spot and Amos moving back to safety. Green Bay’s defense has been on the upswing during a five-game winning streak.

Greene suffered the injury about three-and-a-half months ago. Returning to the roster was his goal. He started running and doing football movements a couple weeks ago.

“It was deep in the back of my mind, but it was so far out,” said Greene about his desire to return this year. “Just trying to keep things low in my mind and working as hard as I could every single day, spending as much time as I could in the facility. Trying to stay in shape, keep my mind right, not just up and forgetting the playbook and things of that nature. I feel like I was pretty diligent and all of that. It helped me be where I’m at right now.”

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Billy Turner did not practice, meaning only rookie left guard Elgton Jenkins was present among the starting blockers. Linsley missed most of the Detroit game with a back injury, Bulaga dropped out with a concussion and Turner was on last week’s injury report with a hamstring. Veteran tight ends Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis and fullback Danny Vitale (knee) also did not practice.

Running back Jamaal Williams, who missed the Detroit game with a shoulder injury, and receiver Allen Lazard, who missed the end of the Detroit game, were back in action.

Because there is no game this week, the Packers didn’t have to produce an injury report.