Butler Not Only Former Packers Star Up for Induction

Bill Huber

No one remembers LaVern Dilweg anymore, but those who faced him never could forget. That’s because he was, in the long-forgotten opinion of those who knew him best, the best defensive end they ever saw.

None of us were there, of course, when Dilweg ruled his position between 1926 and 1934. So let’s hear from two Hall of Famers who were and who remembered him achingly well.

First, there's Red Grange, the Hall of Fame running back for the Chicago Bears who many believe saved the NFL from bankruptcy and extinction with his 1925 cross-country barnstorming tour that included eight games in 11 days and a total of 19 in 67. He called Dilweg, “the greatest end who ever brought me down.”

And then there was the opinion of Hall-of-Fame fullback Bronko Nagurski, who once said Dilweg was “one of the top five players in the history of the NFL”

That’s why Dilweg is among the 20 senior finalists for the NFL’s Centennial Hall of Fame class. Of those 20, only 10 will make it. Lavvie Dilweg seems as qualified as any and, in the opinion of people long gone but who knew him best, better than most.

