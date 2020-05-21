DL Montravius Adams Arrested in Georgia

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with three misdemeanors in his home state of Georgia.

As first reported by AL.com, Adams was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and suspended/canceled/revoked vehicle registration. The arrest was made by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. After a few hours in the Houston County Detention Center, Adams was released on a $2,964 bond.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Montravius Adams,” a team spokesman said. “We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

According to the police report, Adams was pulled over for driving with an expired registration. The arresting officer smelled marijuana, leading to a search of his car.

Adams, a native of Vienna, Ga., who started 36 games at Auburn, was a third-round pick in 2017 due to his combination of experience and huge athletic upside. However, he has been a major disappointment. His rookie season was thrown for a loss with a foot injury, and he recorded only five tackles in seven games. In 16 games in 2018, he tallied 26 tackles and the only 1.5 sacks of his career. Heading out of training camp last summer, it appeared Adams would be a big factor. Adams started the first two games and played 22-plus snaps in four of his first seven games. However, he played only 31 snaps in the final six regular-season games, including one each against Minnesota in Week 16 and Detroit in Week 17. He finished the season with 19 tackles in four games.

The arrest certainly won’t help his chances of returning for a fourth season. The defensive line is anchored by Kenny Clark and fellow starter Dean Lowry. Tyler Lancaster, an undrafted free agent in 2018, played more snaps than Adams in each of the last two seasons. There are high hopes for Kingsley Keke, a fifth-round pick last year, and the team added veteran Treyvon Hester on May 1.

“I think Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke will see a lot more action in Year 2 in Matt (LaFleur’s) tenure here,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the end of last season. “And those guys need to step up and they need to do their job and I think that they will. I’m excited for them. They’re both really explosive athletes.”