NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Search

Don’t Turn Blind Eye on Turner for Offense’s Success

Billy Turner, who has come to the rescue following David Bakhtiari's torn ACL, will have a big job on his hands for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For eight seasons, including three that reached NFC Championship Games, David Bakhtiari protected Aaron Rodgers’ blind side.

Along the way, Bakhtiari was selected to the All-Pro team five times. Together, they became close friends.

When Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL on the Thursday before the critical Week 17 game at Chicago, it appeared to be an injury that could derail the Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl express. Instead, the Packers blasted the Bears to earn the No. 1 seed, then crushed the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional playoff game. With the offense having shredded two of the top defenses in the NFL, the Packers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

While Rodgers seems poised to win a third MVP, it’s Billy Turner who has emerged as the team’s unsung hero.

“He’s had some incredible performances, in my opinion, going up against one of the best, if not one of the best edge rushers in the game in Khalil (Mack) a couple of times and played him really, really well,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. 

“Just watching those games back, what he did with his hands and variants in sets, just training tape in mixing things up as a tackle. I thought it was just outstanding play. Then, our All-Pro left tackle goes down. Here’s Billy, who’s working on a left-foot forward, right-foot back kick stance. Now, ‘Hey, by the way, buddy, you’re going to have to go play left tackle.’”

Before the 2019 season, the Packers signed Turner to a four-year, $28 million contract. It seemed like an outlandish contract for a player selected in the third round of the 2014 draft but had never won a starting job. Handed the starting job at right guard, he was mediocre, at best. Of 63 guards to play at least 50 percent of the snaps, he finished 58th in ProFootballFocus.com’s pass-protection metric with six sacks, six hits and 45 total pressures. Sports Info Solutions charged him with 12 blown blocks in the run game, fourth-most among all guards.

He found a home at right tackle, where he replaced Bryan Bulaga.

“I’ve always felt Billy’s best position was tackle, in general. So, when we could move him out there, I felt better having him out there,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said on Wednesday.

Then, Turner was forced to move to left tackle when Bakhtiari suffered broken ribs at Tampa Bay. Then, it was back to left tackle after Bakhtiari’s knee injury. According to PFF, he’s allowed two sacks this season – none since Week 9 against the 49ers – and only four pressures the past two weeks.

He’ll have a big challenge on his hands against Tampa Bay’s Jason Pierre-Paul, a Pro Bowler after recording 9.5 sacks.

“To be honest with you, man, I’ve never been a guy to brag or to gloat or to rest on any type of accomplishments or anything like that,” said Turner, the son of former Vikings running back Maurice Turner. “I was raised in athletics and I was raised to be a team player. So, there’s been no point in my career where I’ve been chasing accolades or personal accolades. 

“The only thing that I am chasing is championships. That is it. Super Bowls are more important to me than anything else. So, as far as I’m concerned, juggling different positions and going from the right side to the left side to guard back to a tackle and finding out a couple days before the game, it is what it is. It’s not easy by any means. It’s not like it’s something that I prefer. But, at the end of the day, if that’s what is necessary to help this team win games, that’s what I’m going to do every single time.”

Billy_Turner_on_Move_to_Left_Tackle-6008ec93e9e3792d42ab12e4_1_Jan_21_2021_3_02_29_poster
News

Don’t Turn Blind Eye on Turner for Offense’s Success

Packers_QB_Aaron_Rodgers_on_Pressure-6008b533e9e3792d42ab10e2_1_Jan_20_2021_23_01_03_poster
News

Rather Than Feeling Pressure, Rodgers Feeling Thankful

USATSI_13965921
News

Packers Explore Re-Signing Tramon Williams

USATSI_15448706
Injuries

NFC Championship Game Injury Report: Everyone Practices for Packers

USATSI_15454773
News

Packers Sell All Tickets to NFC Championship Game

USATSI_15085440
News

Packers Passing Offense vs. Buccaneers Passing Defense

USATSI_15085845
News

Five Days Until Kickoff: Five Packers-Buccaneers Keys

LaFleur_Need_Same_Energy_from_Fans-600720a6fb74df5fefe87d33_1_Jan_19_2021_18_15_33_poster
News

Titans of Tundra vs. King of Cold

USATSI_13865892
News

Butler, Woodson Presented to Hall of Fame Selectors