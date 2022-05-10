Doubs Among Day 3 Rookies in ‘Best Position to Produce in Year 1’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s going to take a village to replace Davante Adams. The Green Bay Packers are hoping Romeo Doubs, one of their fourth-round draft picks, will be part of the group that helps Aaron Rodgers keep the passing game ticking.

While all eyes will be on second-round pick Christian Watson, Pro Football Focus listed Doubs as one of six Day 3 selections positioned to provide a major Year 1 impact.

“The former Nevada receiver was a big-time vertical threat in college because of his long speed and ball tracking,” wrote Anthony Treash as part of a larger summation. “The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wide receiver led college football in deep receiving touchdowns (15) from 2020 through 2021. With Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling — who combined for 52 deep targets in 2021 — changing teams this offseason, there will be plenty of downfield targets to go around. Both Watson and Doubs could put up solid numbers in this offense, considering their skill-sets.”

That long-ball skill was cited on Monday by former Nevada offensive coordinator Matt Mumme, who’s now the associate head coach at Colorado State.

“The first thing you’re going to notice about Romeo is he’s one of the best deep-ball-track guys I’ve ever seen,” Mumme said.

Last season, Doubs caught 12-of-25 deep balls (passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield), according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked 16th in the draft class in deep receptions. Often, those were true deep balls. The average distance of those passes traveled 37.0 yards, second-longest among receivers with at least 20 deep targets.

At Friday’s rookie minicamp practice, Doubs caught three deep passes during live periods. That led to what he called a “fun” professional practice debut.

“It’s not just being fast,” he said, “but making sure that you know the technique of just running a deep pattern, whether it’s a deep post up the middle, running a go ball, making sure you stack (defender), making sure you master the technique and fundamental work.”

Doubs isn’t a burner by the stopwatch. He didn’t test at the Scouting Combine or at Nevada’s pro day due to illness. He had a personal pro day before the draft; general manager Brian Gutekunst said the Packers clocked him in the “4.5s.”

“We’re very comfortable with his play speed,” he said. “I think you watch the tape, he plays fast, runs by a lot of people so we’re good there. The 40’s great but that play speed on tape is real.”