Draft Scout Mock Fills Need at Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers haven’t had a difference-making off-the-ball linebacker in what seems like eons.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Blake Martinez wasn’t good enough. Christian Kirksey wasn’t good enough. Who knows if Krys Barnes or Kamal Martin will be good enough.

The Green Bay Packers haven’t had a difference-making off-the-ball linebacker in what seems like eons. In the copycat world that is the NFL, it was impossible not to notice that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had not one but two with Devin White and Lavonte David.

In his first mock draft at his new TheDraftScout.com Web site, former Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller sent Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton to Green Bay.

“Nick Bolton is a bit of a classic ‘backer at 6’0” and 241 pounds, but he’s shown the speed and instincts to be a three-down threat,” Miller wrote as part of his summation. “Bolton is super quick working to the sideline and lays the wood as a tackler. In a league fixated on three-down linebackers (which will only increase following the Super Bowl), Bolton’s stock could take off with a strong pre-draft process.”

RELATED: GRADING THE INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Bolton was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. He led the SEC with 67 solo tackles. He added two sacks, eight tackles for losses and five passes defensed.

What Bolton lacks in size – he might check in at a tad shorter than 6 foot – and athleticism, he makes up for in instincts and physicality.

ExpandTheBoxScore’s overview of the linebacker position deemed Bolton No. 1 in instincts and block shedding. He played inside linebacker in the Tigers’ 3-4 scheme.

“Nick Bolton’s biggest strength is his instinct and pursuit ability against the run,” read a snippet of his scouting report. “He displays a good processing capability that allows him to play a fast and physical style.”

As for the team’s need at receivers – a huge need given the state of the depth chart after 2021 – Miller filled it in the second and seventh rounds.