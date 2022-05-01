Elite 11: One Awesome Fact About Every Packers Draft Pick

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Thanks to a barrage of seventh-round picks on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers added 11 players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Obviously a long three days for us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said afterward. “Really appreciate the scouting staff, personnel staff, all the support staff, our medical team, our football technology, all the coaches, just obviously a lot of work goes into this. Extremely important for our organization. Excited about the guys we got, but it's been a long weekend, but we felt we did some good and helped our football team.”

From Quay Walker to Samori Toure and three offensive linemen in between here’s an interesting fact about each of the team’s draft picks.

The 2022 NFL Draft

No. 255: Nebraska WR Samori Toure

No. 249: Penn State OT Rasheed Walker

No. 234: Miami DT Jonathan Ford

No. 228: Georgia Tech S Tariq Carpenter

No. 179: South Carolina edge Kingsley Enagbare

No. 140: Wake Forest OL Zach Tom

No. 132: Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

Day 2 NFL Draft grades

Packers have picked four elite athletes

No. 92: UCLA OL Sean Rhyan

Great talent, great expectations, great challenges for Christian Watson

No. 34: North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

Comparing Christian Watson to other Day 2 options at receiver

Check out a bunch of Day 2 mock drafts

Day 2 mock drafts deliver receivers

First-round draft grades

Once again, no first-round receiver. So, who’s left?

Packers add a couple of bulldogs to the kennel

No. 28: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

No. 22: Georgia LB Quay Walker