Everything You Need to Know About NFL Wild-Card Weekend

From the Packers' next opponent to betting odds to game previews, here's what you need to know to be ready for the start of Super Wild-Card Weekend on Saturday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Barring an all-time playoff shocker, the Green Bay Packers will have a rematch on their hands in next weekend’s NFL playoffs.

As the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Packers will face the worst of the remaining teams following this weekend’s wild-card round. Those games are No. 7 Philadelphia at No. 2 Tampa Bay and No. 6 San Francisco at No. 3 Dallas on Sunday, and No. 5 Arizona at No. 4 L.A. Rams on Monday.

If the Eagles were to stun the defending champion Buccaneers, Green Bay would host Philadelphia.

If the Buccaneers take care of business and the 49ers upset the Cowboys, the Packers would host San Francisco. Green Bay won 30-28 at San Francisco in Week 3 on a bang-bang-bang drive featuring two completions from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams and a clutch long-distance kick by Mason Crosby.

If Tampa Bay and Dallas win their home games, the Packers would face the winner of Cardinals at Rams. The Packers, lining up without receivers Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard, upset the undefeated Cardinals 24-21 in Week 8. In Week 12, the Packers knocked off the Rams – who were coming off their bye – 36-28. In both games, Rasul Douglas had enormous interceptions.

This weekend will be filled with rematches. Of the six games, five will be high-stakes do-overs. That includes Tampa Bay beating up on Philadelphia in Week 6 and the Cardinals and Rams each winning on the other’s home turf.

“I’m damn fired up, man,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said of facing San Francisco. “Are you kidding me? The early ’90s Dallas-Niners, some of the championship games, for me, coming up and watching those ones, I can hear (John) Madden and (Pat) Summerall talking it through. My first Dallas and Niner playoff game, I’m pretty fired up to do it man. It’s exciting.”

NFL Playoffs: Noteworthy Numbers

7: Teams made the playoffs in 2021 that did not qualify in 2020. They are Arizona, Dallas, Philadelphia and San Francisco in the NFC, and Cincinnati, New England and Las Vegas in the NFC. The Bengals and Cowboys did it as division winners.

32: Consecutive seasons in which there have been at least four playoff teams that did not qualify the prior season.

36: All-time playoff victories by the Packers, tied with Pittsburgh for second all-time and one behind New England. The Patriots (.638), 49ers (.604) and Packers (.600) have the highest winning percentages in playoff history.

45: Playoff touchdown passes by Aaron Rodgers, tied with Joe Montana for second-most in NFL history and one more than Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

83: Playoff touchdown passes by Tom Brady, a staggering 38 more than anyone else. For perspective, Drew Brees’ 37 touchdown passes rank sixth in postseason history.

5,669: Playoff passing yards by Rodgers. That’s the sixth-most in NFL history but he could rocket into third in this postseason. Ben Roethlisberger is fifth with 5,757 yards, Joe Montana is fourth with 5,772 yards and Favre is third with 5,855 yards. Roethlisberger and the Steelers will face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

12,449: Playoff passing yards by Brady. The next two on the list, Peyton Manning (7,339) and Favre (5,855), have combined for 13,194 yards. With 745 yards in this postseason, Brady would have the combined total of the two quarterbacks behind him.

NFL Playoffs: Did You Know?

- Davante Adams is the Packers’ career leader in postseason receptions (63; nine more than Jordy Nelson) and receiving yards (820; 68 more than Antonio Freeman. Freeman has the record with 10 touchdowns; Adams has eight.

- In Saturday’s wild-card round, Buffalo will host New England. The Bills ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed while the Patriots were No. 2. This will be only the sixth playoff game since 2000 in which the top scoring defenses in the NFL collided in the playoffs. The last? Green Bay, with its second-ranked scoring defense, beat Pittsburgh, with its top-ranked scoring defense, in Super Bowl XLV.

- Seven of the 14 teams in this year’s field have won at least one Super Bowl since 1999. Combined, they’ve won 14 of the last 22 championships: Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII), Buccaneers (XXXVII, LV), Steelers (XL, XLIII), Packers (XLV), Chiefs (LIV), Eagles (LII) and Rams (XXXIV).

- The Rams will host the Cardinals in the first Monday night playoff game since 1988. Something to note if the winner heads to Green Bay: Teams that won on a Monday night this year went 14-2-1 the following Sunday, so the short week has been no worries at all.

- The road team went 10-4 in the wild-card round the last three postseasons. By contrast, the home team went 10-2 in the divisional round the last three years.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

All kickoffs are Central

Saturday

Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 12:05 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco at Dallas, 3:40 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Wild-Card Betting Favorites

The home team is favored in all six games at SI Sportsbook, with spreads ranging from Dallas -3 to Kansas City -12.5.

At FanDuel, Green Bay is the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +380, followed by Kansas City (+450), Tampa Bay (+750) and Buffalo (+750).

Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at FanDuel at +450, followed by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+500), the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and the Bills’ Josh Allen (+900), and the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford (+1200).

Also at FanDuel, Mahomes is the favorite to lead the NFL in postseason passing yards (+250; Rodgers is +650), Tennessee’s Derrick Henry is the favorite to lead in rushing (+600; Green Bay’s Aaron Jones is +800) and the Packers’ Davante Adams is the favorite to lead in receiving yards (+650; the Chiefs’ tandem of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are next at +850).

Wild-Card Previews

(This is from the NFL.)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (10-7) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-7)

Cincinnati has captured its first division title since 2015 and looks for its first postseason win since Jan. 6, 1991, when the Bengals won a Wild Card game over the Houston Oilers before traveling to the Los Angeles Coliseum, where they lost to the Raiders, 20-10, in the last postseason meeting between the clubs.

This season, Bengals head coach ZAC TAYLOR guided a team that became the first in NFL history with a 4,000-yard passer (JOE BURROW), a 1,000-yard rusher (JOE MIXON) and two 1,000-yard receivers (JA’MARR CHASE and TEE HIGGINS) all under the age of 26 in the same season. Chase and Higgins, who are each under the age of 23, became the youngest pair of 1,000-yard receivers in NFL annals.

Burrow makes his postseason debut after setting single-season franchise records with 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes and ranking second in the NFL with a 108.3 passer rating.

Chase led the AFC with 1,455 receiving yards, the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era.

Mixon finished third in the league with a career-best 1,205 rushing yards. He joined AUSTIN EKELER and JONATHAN TAYLOR as the only players with at least 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns (16) this season.

Cincinnati also had the fifth-stingiest rushing defense in the NFL (102.5 rushing yards per game).

Bengals defensive end TREY HENDRICKSON is one of two NFL players with 13-or-more sacks in each of the past two seasons, joining T.J. WATT.

Raiders head coach RICH BISACCIA and quarterback DEREK CARR have led the franchise to its first postseason appearance since 2016 and the first since the team moved to Las Vegas.

Carr, who was injured and could not play in the team’s last postseason game, is expected to make his postseason debut after ranking fifth in the NFL with a franchise-record 4,804 yards this season. Carr is one of four quarterbacks in league history with at least 3,000 passing yards in each of his first eight seasons.

Las Vegas wide receiver HUNTER RENFROW led the team with career bests in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,038) and touchdown catches (nine), joining Pro Football Hall of Famer TIM BROWN (104 in 1997) as the only wide receivers in franchise history to reach 100 catches in a season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7) at BUFFALO BILLS (11-6)

Buffalo and New England will meet for a third time in 2021, having split the regular-season series. The road team has won each of the past three meetings.

On defense, the Bills (17.0 points allowed per game) and the Patriots (17.8) ranked first and second, respectively, in the NFL. Each team also had 30 takeaways this season, tied for third in the NFL.

The Patriots secured their 11th postseason berth in the past 12 seasons. Head coach BILL BELICHICK has 31 postseason wins in 43 postseason games as a head coach, both the most in NFL history.

New England’s MAC JONES became the first rookie quarterback to lead his team to the playoffs since DAK PRESCOTT in 2016. Jones led all rookies this season in completion percentage (67.6), passing yards (3,801), touchdown passes (22) and passer rating (92.5). He is bidding to become just the fourth rookie quarterback since 2000 and first since RUSSELL WILSON in 2012 to go on the road and win his first NFL postseason start.

The Patriots ranked second in the league with 24 rushing touchdowns this season, including 15 rushing touchdowns from running back DAMIEN HARRIS, tied for the second-most in the NFL this season.

New England defensive back J.C. JACKSON led the NFL with a career-high 23 passes defensed, including eight interceptions. Jackson, who has 25 career interceptions, became the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to record 25-or-more interceptions in his first four seasons.

Buffalo’s SEAN MCDERMOTT has led the Bills to playoff appearances in four of his five seasons as an NFL head coach, including consecutive AFC East titles, the team’s first division crowns since 1995. His 2021 club was the only team in the NFL to finish in the top five in both total offense (381.9 yards per game, fifth) and total defense (272.8 yards allowed per game, first).

Bills quarterback JOSH ALLEN became the first player in franchise history to pass for 4,000 yards in consecutive seasons. With six rushing touchdowns this season, he also became the first quarterback ever with six-or-more rushing touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

Buffalo wide receiver STEFON DIGGS is one of two NFL players with 1,000-or-more receiving yards and at least six touchdown catches in each of the past four seasons, joining MIKE EVANS.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-8) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (13-4)

Answering the team’s first Super Bowl victory since 2002, Tampa Bay won its division for the first time since 2007. The Buccaneers are bidding to become the first team since the 2004 Patriots and the eighth overall to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Under head coach BRUCE ARIANS, who owns a 5-2 career postseason record, the Buccaneers in 2021 ranked second among NFL teams in both scoring offense (30.1 points per game) and total offense (405.9 yards per game), and led the NFC by allowing only 92.5 rushing yards per game on defense.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP TOM BRADY paced the NFL in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (career-high 5,316, the third-most passing yards in a season in NFL history). His 485 completions this year were a single-season NFL record. Brady this season joined DREW BREES as one of two players all-time with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and joined AARON RODGERS as one of two quarterbacks ever with three seasons of 40-or-more touchdown passes.

Buccaneers wide receiver MIKE EVANS, who ranked second in the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2021, became the first player in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in each of his first eight seasons.

First-year head coach NICK SIRIANNI returned the Eagles to the playoffs. Philadelphia has now advanced to the postseason in four of the past five years, including a Super Bowl LII title in 2017.

In 2021, no other team had more rushing yards than the Eagles (159.7 yards per game). Philadelphia became the first team since the 1985 CHICAGO BEARS to record at least 175 rushing yards in seven consecutive games (Week 8-15 this season).

Eagles quarterback JALEN HURTS makes his playoff debut after leading NFL quarterbacks with 784 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2021. His five career games with two-or-more rushing touchdowns are the most by a quarterback in his first two NFL seasons during the Super Bowl era.

Wide receiver DEVONTA SMITH established the Eagles’ rookie franchise record with 916 receiving yards.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-7) at DALLAS COWBOYS (12-5)

Pittsburgh clinched its second straight postseason berth. The Steelers are seeking their first playoff win since beating the Chiefs, 18-16, at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2016 Divisional Playoffs.

MIKE TOMLIN has guided Pittsburgh to a .500-or-better record in each of his 15 seasons as an NFL head coach (2007-21) and makes his 10th postseason appearance at the reins of the franchise.

Kansas City extended its streak of AFC West division titles to six (2016-21). In Week 18, the Chiefs’ ANDY REID became just the fifth head coach in NFL history to reach 250 career wins. Including the postseason, Reid is 250-150-1 (.625) in 23 seasons.

Steelers quarterback BEN ROETHLISBERGER is expected to make his 23rd career postseason start and tie Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE MONTANA for the fourth-most by a quarterback in NFL history. Roethlisberger has at least 450 passing yards and four-or-more touchdown passes in each of his last two postseason starts.

Pittsburgh running back NAJEE HARRIS led NFL rookies with 1,667 scrimmage yards (1,200 rushing, 467 receiving) this season.

Steelers linebacker T.J. WATT had 22.5 sacks and matched the single-season NFL record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer MICHAEL STRAHAN (2001).

Chiefs quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES, who has a 100.4 passer rating in eight career postseason games, ranked fourth in the NFL with 4,839 passing yards and tied for fourth with 37 touchdown passes this season.

Kansas City’s TRAVIS KELCE became the first tight end ever with to top 1,000 receiving yards in six NFL seasons, and also the first ever at his position to reach 80 receptions in six consecutive years.

Wide receiver TYREEK HILL led the Chiefs and ranked third in the NFL with a career-best 111 receptions.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7-1) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (12-5)

Pittsburgh clinched its second straight postseason berth. The Steelers are seeking their first playoff win since beating the Chiefs, 18-16, at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2016 Divisional Playoffs.

MIKE TOMLIN has guided Pittsburgh to a .500-or-better record in each of his 15 seasons as an NFL head coach (2007-21) and makes his 10th postseason appearance at the reins of the franchise.

Kansas City extended its streak of AFC West division titles to six (2016-21). The Chiefs’ ANDY REID last week became just the fifth head coach in NFL history to reach 250 career wins. Including the postseason, Reid is 250-150-1 (.625) in 23 seasons.

Steelers quarterback BEN ROETHLISBERGER is expected to make his 23rd career postseason start and tie Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE MONTANA for the fourth-most by a quarterback in NFL history. Roethlisberger has at least 450 passing yards and four-or-more touchdown passes in each of his last two postseason starts.

Pittsburgh running back NAJEE HARRIS led NFL rookies with 1,667 scrimmage yards (1,200 rushing, 467 receiving) this season.

Steelers linebacker T.J. WATT had 22.5 sacks and matched the single-season NFL record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer MICHAEL STRAHAN (2001).

Chiefs quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES, who has a 100.4 passer rating in eight career postseason games, ranked fourth in the NFL with 4,839 passing yards and tied for fourth with 37 touchdown passes this season.

Kansas City’s PATRICK KELCE became the first tight end ever with to top 1,000 receiving yards in six NFL seasons, and also the first ever at his position to reach 80 receptions in six consecutive years.

Wide receiver TYREEK HILL led the Chiefs and ranked third in the NFL with a career-best 111 receptions.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5)

The Rams make their fourth trip to the playoffs in six seasons since returning to Los Angeles in 2016.

Under head coach SEAN MCVAY (2017-21), the Rams clinched their third NFC West title and fourth playoff berth.

Rams wide receiver COOPER KUPP led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) in 2021, becoming the fourth player since the league merger in 1970 to lead the league in all three categories. His 145 receptions and 1,947 receiving yards were each the second-most by a player in a season all-time.

Los Angeles quarterback MATTHEW STAFFORD finished second in the league with 41 touchdown passes and third with 4,886 passing yards in 2021.

Defensive lineman AARON DONALD led the Rams with 12.5 sacks this season and became the fourth player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official NFL statistic, to record at least eight sacks in each of his first eight NFL seasons.

Arizona makes its first playoff appearance since advancing to the NFC Championship Game in 2015. Head coach KLIFF KINGSBURY and quarterback KYLER MURRAY make their postseason debuts.

The Cardinals in 2021 became one of just three teams ever to win seven consecutive road games, each by double digits, including a 37-20 triumph over the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 4.

Murray, who has 70 career touchdown passes and 20 career rushing touchdowns, became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach those two marks in his first three NFL seasons. He also distinguished himself as the only quarterback in league annals to reach 3,500 passing yards, and 400 rushing yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Arizona running back JAMES CONNER ranked third in the NFL with a career-high 18 touchdowns (15 rushing, three receiving). In each of the Cardinals’ two games against the Rams in 2021, Conner had two rushing touchdowns.