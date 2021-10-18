    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The People’s GPA: Packers at Bears

    The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday. Here is what you had to say about the performance.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the latest People’s GPA, the Green Bay Packers were awarded a 3.07 grade-point average for their 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

    Almost three-quarters of voters in a Twitter poll gave the Packers a “B” after earning their fifth consecutive victory overall and their 11th win in their last 12 trips to Chicago.

    This one was accomplished despite another barrage of injuries. Between old and new injuries, Green Bay was down eight starters by the end of Sunday.

    “That was a tough, gritty win out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said afterward. “I’m really proud of our group to overcome a lot of injuries. This is a really quality football team, a playoff-caliber team, in the Chicago Bears, and it’s always tough when you go into somebody else’s home, a division rival. I’m just really proud of our guys for stepping into some situations where, as you prepare throughout the week, you always tell the guys you’ve got to have a starter’s mentality. I think it’s a credit to those players who are putting in the work each and every week to step in and come through for us in a big-time game.”

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16976123
    Play
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

    Follow along all day for updates as the Green Bay Packers try to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bears.

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16799499(2)
    Play
    Game Day

    Packers-Bears Inactives: Jenkins Returns; Who Will He Replace?

    The answer to that question will be clear when the Packers begin their pregame warmups in a little while.

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15393736
    Play
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Bears

    Thanks to Aaron Rodgers' overwhelming dominance, the Green Bay Packers have the series lead over the Chicago Bears.

    Oct 16, 2021

    Aaron Rodgers accounted for three touchdowns, including the clinching touchdown run to retain ownership over the Bears. Davante Adams and Aaron Jones delivered key plays during the second half. And the defense allowed a season-low 14 points despite the continued absence of its best cornerback and best pass rusher.

    “The coaches have been putting us in great position to make plays,” Kenny Clark said after a two-sack performance. “Guys have been stepping up. Like I said earlier, guys have been just taking all this seriously and everyone’s been preparing like a starter. I think we’re tackling a lot better as a defense and we’re just more physical at the point of attack, guys getting off blocks and guys are stepping up and making plays at big times in the game.”

    That’s what LaFleur and Clark had to say. Here’s what you had to say.

    USATSI_16977006
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers at Bears

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_16977357
    Game Day

    There’s No Stopping Rodgers, Adams, Jones

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16977334
    Game Day

    Eight Is Enough: Packers Survive Another Blast of Injuries

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16977029
    News

    Rodgers Reminds Bears Once Again, ‘I Still Own You!’

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16976819
    Game Day

    Rodgers, Packers Still Own Bears

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16976123
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16799499(2)
    Game Day

    Packers-Bears Inactives: Jenkins Returns; Who Will He Replace?

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15393736
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Bears

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_15249744
    News

    Packers at Bears: X-Factors

    Oct 16, 2021