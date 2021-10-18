The People’s GPA: Packers at Bears

The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday. Here is what you had to say about the performance.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the latest People’s GPA, the Green Bay Packers were awarded a 3.07 grade-point average for their 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Almost three-quarters of voters in a Twitter poll gave the Packers a “B” after earning their fifth consecutive victory overall and their 11th win in their last 12 trips to Chicago.

This one was accomplished despite another barrage of injuries. Between old and new injuries, Green Bay was down eight starters by the end of Sunday.

“That was a tough, gritty win out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said afterward. “I’m really proud of our group to overcome a lot of injuries. This is a really quality football team, a playoff-caliber team, in the Chicago Bears, and it’s always tough when you go into somebody else’s home, a division rival. I’m just really proud of our guys for stepping into some situations where, as you prepare throughout the week, you always tell the guys you’ve got to have a starter’s mentality. I think it’s a credit to those players who are putting in the work each and every week to step in and come through for us in a big-time game.”

Aaron Rodgers accounted for three touchdowns, including the clinching touchdown run to retain ownership over the Bears. Davante Adams and Aaron Jones delivered key plays during the second half. And the defense allowed a season-low 14 points despite the continued absence of its best cornerback and best pass rusher.

“The coaches have been putting us in great position to make plays,” Kenny Clark said after a two-sack performance. “Guys have been stepping up. Like I said earlier, guys have been just taking all this seriously and everyone’s been preparing like a starter. I think we’re tackling a lot better as a defense and we’re just more physical at the point of attack, guys getting off blocks and guys are stepping up and making plays at big times in the game.”

That’s what LaFleur and Clark had to say. Here’s what you had to say.