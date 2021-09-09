2021 SI FanNation Team Publisher Predictions

How will the 2021 NFL season play out? The SI.com group of team beat writers has the answers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t reached the Super Bowl since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2010 season. In 2011, they went 15-1 and lost in the divisional playoffs. In 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020, they reached the NFC Championship Game but lost.

Will this finally be the year?

In a poll of SI.com’s FanNation publishers earlier this week, the Packers reached the Super Bowl on 11 of 28 ballots. Five times – including on this writer’s ballot (more on that this weekend) – the Packers won it all.

The Chiefs were picked to win the Super Bowl by eight publishers, followed by the Bills (seven), Buccaneers (six), Packers, Browns (one) and Saints (one). The Packers were the Super Bowl losers on the most ballots (six), followed by the Bucs (five), Browns (five), Chiefs (four), Bills (three), Rams (three), Cardinals (one) and Seahawks (one).

Green Bay was the unanimous winner of the NFC North.

FanNation Results

Here’s the SI.com FanNation publisher consensus (*unanimous)

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets*

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati*

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City*

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay*

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit*

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay*

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

Packer Central Predictions

Now, here’s my ballot:

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC West

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

Wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

Wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City