September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
Search
Publish date:

2021 SI FanNation Team Publisher Predictions

How will the 2021 NFL season play out? The SI.com group of team beat writers has the answers.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t reached the Super Bowl since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2010 season. In 2011, they went 15-1 and lost in the divisional playoffs. In 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020, they reached the NFC Championship Game but lost.

Will this finally be the year?

In a poll of SI.com’s FanNation publishers earlier this week, the Packers reached the Super Bowl on 11 of 28 ballots. Five times – including on this writer’s ballot (more on that this weekend) – the Packers won it all.

The Chiefs were picked to win the Super Bowl by eight publishers, followed by the Bills (seven), Buccaneers (six), Packers, Browns (one) and Saints (one). The Packers were the Super Bowl losers on the most ballots (six), followed by the Bucs (five), Browns (five), Chiefs (four), Bills (three), Rams (three), Cardinals (one) and Seahawks (one).

Green Bay was the unanimous winner of the NFC North.

FanNation Results

Here’s the SI.com FanNation publisher consensus (*unanimous)

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets*

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati*

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City*

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay*

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit*

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay*

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16670976
Play
News

Packers-Saints Injury Report: Both Teams at Nearly Full Health

Of the 53 players on the rosters, both the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints were without only one player on Wednesday.

rodgerssaints
Play
News

This Is What ‘All In’ Looks Like

A graphic from OverTheCap.com shows the Green Bay Packers' striking financial situation.

Packers_DL_Coach_Jerry_Montgomery_on_Ken-6138bbc93cae215649f82ca3_1_Sep_08_2021_13_36_33_poster
Play
News

4 Days Until Kickoff: Packers Need More From Clark

After a monster 2019 season led to a monster contract extension in 2020, Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark had only a so-so season. The team needs more.

Packer Central Predictions

Now, here’s my ballot:

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC West

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

Wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

Wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City

USATSI_15498137
News

2021 SI FanNation Team Publisher Predictions

USATSI_16671008
News

3 Days Until Kickoff: Campbell Could Be Super Addition at Linebacker

lazard
News

How to Watch Packers vs. Saints

Packers_QB_Aaron_Rodgers_Its_Focus_Not_P-613934b43cae215649f82de2_1_Sep_08_2021_22_13_27_poster
News

Rodgers Feels Focus, Not Pressure, with Season Set to Begin

USATSI_16099379
News

Rodgers Needs Myers to Feel Game-Like ‘Urgency’

USATSI_16670976
News

Packers-Saints Injury Report: Both Teams at Nearly Full Health

rodgerssaints
News

This Is What ‘All In’ Looks Like

Packers_DL_Coach_Jerry_Montgomery_on_Ken-6138bbc93cae215649f82ca3_1_Sep_08_2021_13_36_33_poster
News

4 Days Until Kickoff: Packers Need More From Clark

Elgton_Jenkins_on_Packers_Rookie_G_Royce-61381d0f3cae215649f82b31_1_Sep_08_2021_2_18_56_poster
News

5 Days Until Kickoff: Fine Line or Fine Mess?