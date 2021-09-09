2021 SI FanNation Team Publisher Predictions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t reached the Super Bowl since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2010 season. In 2011, they went 15-1 and lost in the divisional playoffs. In 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020, they reached the NFC Championship Game but lost.
Will this finally be the year?
In a poll of SI.com’s FanNation publishers earlier this week, the Packers reached the Super Bowl on 11 of 28 ballots. Five times – including on this writer’s ballot (more on that this weekend) – the Packers won it all.
The Chiefs were picked to win the Super Bowl by eight publishers, followed by the Bills (seven), Buccaneers (six), Packers, Browns (one) and Saints (one). The Packers were the Super Bowl losers on the most ballots (six), followed by the Bucs (five), Browns (five), Chiefs (four), Bills (three), Rams (three), Cardinals (one) and Seahawks (one).
Green Bay was the unanimous winner of the NFC North.
FanNation Results
Here’s the SI.com FanNation publisher consensus (*unanimous)
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets*
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati*
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City*
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay*
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit*
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay*
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
Packer Central Predictions
Now, here’s my ballot:
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC West
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
Wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
Wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City