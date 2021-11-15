The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Seahawks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With 68.1 percent of voters giving the Green Bay Packers a “B” for their 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, they received a 3.14 grade-point average in the weekly People’s GPA.
Voters who gave the Packers an “A” approximately tripled the “C” votes to push the Packers onto the honor roll.
Defensively, Green Bay did something no team has done in more than a decade.
“I feel like this gives us a lot of confidence moving forward,” safety Adrian Amos said. “We’ve been battle-tested throughout the season. This season, we’ve been in every situation. We’ve been in overtime, we’ve been backed up, we had takeaways in the red zone, we turned the ball over in the red zone and had to make a stop. So, we’ve pretty much had almost all of the situations you can have in football and I think that’s going to carry over well to the rest of the season because we’ve seen it all.”
Aaron Jones Suffers Knee Injury vs. Seahawks
The Packers might have gotten a bit of good fortune on Aaron Jones, who entered the day as the leading rusher and second-leading receiver.
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Follow along all day for updates as the Green Bay Packers (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Dillon, Defense Lead Charge as Packers Swamp Seahawks
The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-2 with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers, who missed last week’s game with COVID and didn’t practice in the days leading to the Seattle game, threw for 292 yards but 149 of those came on four completions.
“I wouldn’t say it was tough to game plan but you’re always wondering how it’s going to look on gameday when you haven’t had any reps with him,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But we’ve got so much confidence in his ability to go out there and execute. We’ve just got to finish drives. You’ve got to give Seattle a bunch of credit because we knew this was one of the top red-zone defenses in the league, and they did exactly that. I do think that there’s a lot more out there for our offense, and I know we expect more out of the offense, there’s no question.”
That’s what Amos and LaFleur had to say. Here’s what you had to say.