The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers were honor-roll students after beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-0. Here are your grades and what you had to say.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With 68.1 percent of voters giving the Green Bay Packers a “B” for their 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, they received a 3.14 grade-point average in the weekly People’s GPA.

Voters who gave the Packers an “A” approximately tripled the “C” votes to push the Packers onto the honor roll.

Defensively, Green Bay did something no team has done in more than a decade.

“I feel like this gives us a lot of confidence moving forward,” safety Adrian Amos said. “We’ve been battle-tested throughout the season. This season, we’ve been in every situation. We’ve been in overtime, we’ve been backed up, we had takeaways in the red zone, we turned the ball over in the red zone and had to make a stop. So, we’ve pretty much had almost all of the situations you can have in football and I think that’s going to carry over well to the rest of the season because we’ve seen it all.”

Aaron Rodgers, who missed last week’s game with COVID and didn’t practice in the days leading to the Seattle game, threw for 292 yards but 149 of those came on four completions.

“I wouldn’t say it was tough to game plan but you’re always wondering how it’s going to look on gameday when you haven’t had any reps with him,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But we’ve got so much confidence in his ability to go out there and execute. We’ve just got to finish drives. You’ve got to give Seattle a bunch of credit because we knew this was one of the top red-zone defenses in the league, and they did exactly that. I do think that there’s a lot more out there for our offense, and I know we expect more out of the offense, there’s no question.”

That’s what Amos and LaFleur had to say. Here’s what you had to say.