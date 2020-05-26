Fantasy Football: Adams or Jones?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers have three blue-chip performers in fantasy football: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones and receiver Davante Adams.

While Rodgers no longer is playing like an elite fantasy performer, Jones and Adams are premier players. Jones led the NFL in touchdown runs and total touchdowns last season. Adams scored only five touchdowns but still leads the league with 40 receiving touchdowns over the last four seasons. A sportsbook recently established the over/under on Adams’ receiving total at 1,200 yards.

Between Adams and Jones, who is the better fantasy bet?

Working in favor of Adams is his history. From 2016 through 2018, he was the only player in the league with three consecutive seasons of 70-plus receptions and 10-plus touchdowns. While he wasn’t a scoring machine in 2019, he still caught 83 passes for 997 yards despite missing four games and being slowed for a few others with turf toe. Plus, as has been well-documented, Adams is far and away the team’s best threat in the passing game. He will see his fair share of targets. As SI.com fantasy expert Corey Parson said, "Adams is the only show in town when it comes to the Packers' passing game."

Jones, on the other hand, is something of a one-year wonder. While he averaged 5.5 yards per carry during his first two seasons, he also played in only 24 of a possible 32 games during that span. Under coach Matt LaFleur last year, Jones stayed healthy and greatly separated himself from Jamaal Williams. He rushed for 1,084 yards and finished seventh in the league with 1,558 yards from scrimmage. He was named to PFF’s All-Clutch Team. Can Jones stay healthy again? Will he see fewer opportunities with Williams and second-round pick A.J. Dillon?

