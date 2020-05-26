PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Fantasy Football: Adams or Jones?

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers have three blue-chip performers in fantasy football: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones and receiver Davante Adams.

While Rodgers no longer is playing like an elite fantasy performer, Jones and Adams are premier players. Jones led the NFL in touchdown runs and total touchdowns last season. Adams scored only five touchdowns but still leads the league with 40 receiving touchdowns over the last four seasons. A sportsbook recently established the over/under on Adams’ receiving total at 1,200 yards.

Between Adams and Jones, who is the better fantasy bet?

Working in favor of Adams is his history. From 2016 through 2018, he was the only player in the league with three consecutive seasons of 70-plus receptions and 10-plus touchdowns. While he wasn’t a scoring machine in 2019, he still caught 83 passes for 997 yards despite missing four games and being slowed for a few others with turf toe. Plus, as has been well-documented, Adams is far and away the team’s best threat in the passing game. He will see his fair share of targets. As SI.com fantasy expert Corey Parson said, "Adams is the only show in town when it comes to the Packers' passing game." 

Jones, on the other hand, is something of a one-year wonder. While he averaged 5.5 yards per carry during his first two seasons, he also played in only 24 of a possible 32 games during that span. Under coach Matt LaFleur last year, Jones stayed healthy and greatly separated himself from Jamaal Williams. He rushed for 1,084 yards and finished seventh in the league with 1,558 yards from scrimmage. He was named to PFF’s All-Clutch Team. Can Jones stay healthy again? Will he see fewer opportunities with Williams and second-round pick A.J. Dillon?

Click here for more from SI.com fantasy expert Corey Parson. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Last Is First: Packers Sign Garvin

Jonathan Garvin, the last of their nine selections in this year’s draft, was the first to sign.

Bill Huber

Call These Three Packers the Captains of Clutch

PFF’s All-Clutch Team selected the players who graded the best in the fourth quarter and overtime of one-score games.

Bill Huber

How We Got From 'The Goat' to 'The GOAT': A Real American Story

He used to be the fall guy. Buckner. Bartman. Bostick. Now he (or she) is the greatest. How did this barnyard pejorative turn into a boast? What does the shift say about us? And, uh, where does LL Cool J figure in all of this?

Bill Huber

Scott, Bradley Hold Keys to Special-Teams Improvement

The Packers' special teams return largely intact after taking a step forward last season under coordinator Shawn Mennenga.

Bill Huber

After Coach of Year Snub, Where Does LaFleur Rank for 2020?

Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians are the leading candidates for NFL Coach of the Year.

Bill Huber

Run Defense ‘Played Worst Game at Worst Time’

Mike Pettine says there's no "running away from" and "no excuses" for what happened in the NFC Championship Game.

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

Potential Rule Change on Onside Kicks Would Require Fourth-and-15 Menu of Plays

“It’ll definitely be interesting to see what we think we can do and dial up some fun, creative things,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said.

Bill Huber

Will Love Provide Motivational Push for Rodgers?

"I think in general, competition always brings out the best in others,” GM Brian Gutekunst said before the draft.

Bill Huber

Packers Are 10th-Biggest Season-Long Favorite

What does that mean? Here is some history from Sports Betting Dime.

Bill Huber

SI Daily Cover: Running in the Age of Coronavirus

More than 40 years ago, pioneering author Jim Fixx’s best-selling book brought jogging to the masses, espousing its physical and emotional benefits. Now, those themes resonate more than ever with a homebound society.

Bill Huber