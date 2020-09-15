Fantasy Waiver Wire: Pick Up Valdes-Scantling?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For fantasy football players not happy with their team or dealing with some early-season injuries, it’s time to hit the waiver wire ahead of Week 2.

SI.com fantasy expert Dr. Roto has the list you need right here.

On his list is Green Bay’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling. While he had two drops, Valdes-Scantling had two big catches for the Packers on Sunday at Minnesota.

“Valdes-Scantling is clearly the Packers WR3, but I think his stats were inflated due to the Vikings inexperienced secondary,” Dr. Roto wrote. “With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard the clear top targets in the offense, let someone else in your league overpay for MVS.”

Valdes-Scantling’s 45-yard touchdown late in the first half gave them a commanding lead, and his 39-yard catch on a free play late in the third quarter extended that edge to 29-10. The touchdown came against rookie Cameron Dantzler and resulted in some smack-talking from Green Bay’s speedster.

“That’s just who I am as a person,” he said on Monday. “I’m a trash talker. It’s the Florida in me. I’ve been like that ever since I was a little kid. It is what it is. I don’t even know what I said to him, to be honest. It’s who I am. It’s just kind of how I get myself going, kind of how I self-motivate myself, and try to take the defender out of it by getting into his head a little bit.”

Also of note is Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson, who will face his old nemesis again on Sunday at Lambeau Field. So is former Packers tight end Jimmy Graham.

“Do you know who finished second in targets for the Bears in Week 1? Jimmy Graham,” Dr. Roto wrote. “The Bears talked all preseason about involving him more on offense, and they were true to their word. I am not sure he’ll see seven targets every game, but four or five are certainly possible.”