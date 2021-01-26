Favre: ‘I Wouldn’t Pay Much Attention’ to Rodgers’ Comments

On The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, Rodgers’ predecessor at quarterback cautioned to not read too much into Rodgers’ postgame comments.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a bitterly disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged the possibility that he had played his final game with the team.

“A lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain – myself included,” Rodgers said following the 31-26 loss.

On The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, Rodgers’ predecessor at quarterback cautioned to not read too much into Rodgers’ postgame comments.

“I wouldn’t pay much attention to it,” Favre said on Monday. “I think frustration, disappointment, hurt, pain, all were in that soundbite. Look, there’s no way the Packers would do anything to jeopardize losing Aaron, unless Aaron just chooses to retire, which I would be shocked. The guy’s playing better now than he’s ever played, and without him, you certainly wouldn’t have been even close to where you were yesterday. And I think the same will go for next year, and really the next few years, if he chooses to play. I wouldn’t pay much attention to what he said. I’ve been there. It hurts. It’s painful. The last thing you want to do is think about next year, because you just had a major disappointment, and that’s what you’re hearing in that soundbite.”

Last year’s selection of Jordan Love with the first-round pick put Rodgers’ future on the team in doubt.

Beyond the personal uncertainty, the team will face a major challenge in taking the next step after being knocked out in back-to-back NFC Championship Games. There is the potential for significant personnel losses if the salary cap falls due to COVID’s impact on the salary cap. Plus, a much more difficult schedule awaits.

With Rodgers, the Packers shouldn’t be counted out, Favre said.

“Why wouldn’t you think they’d be in the same position next year?” Favre said. “There’s no reason to think that, unless they don’t play up to their capabilities, and there’s no reason to think Aaron would not play the same way he played this year, because he tends to do it year in, year out. And I think for the Packers, more so with them, you would be foolish to make any move other than bringing him back and going as long as he wants to go.”