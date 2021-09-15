Favre: ‘Write This Off as Preseason Game’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur kept his top players on the sideline for the preseason. While that decision kept his team healthy, it perhaps left it ill-prepared for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Green Bay was crushed 38-3 but legendary former Packers quarterback Brett Favre sees no reason to panic.

“There's 17 (regular-season games) now versus 16, so yeah, you can write this off as a preseason game,” Favre said on Tuesday on The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray. “For example, it was the first time Aaron Rodgers got on the field. He obviously was rusty. They were not themselves. So, call it a tune-up, if you will. Is there cause to panic and be concerned? I would say panic? No. Concern? Yes. But again, it's an extra regular-season game.”

The key, as safety Adrian Amos said after the game and Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, is bouncing back. The Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Monday before playing at the San Francisco 49ers, a team that routed the Packers twice in 2019, including the NFC Championship Game.

“I think Aaron's comments after the game where it was look, it's one game, I agree completely,” Favre said. “But you got to right the ship pretty quickly. And having this extra regular-season game certainly helps. I think that you can get by without playing in the preseason, but I do think it's important to get – Aaron’s played tons of games, made tons of plays, been in all situations – but still there's no substitute for getting in and getting a little work done. So, I look at this game as it counts, but it's a preseason game.”

While Favre said it was a shock to see the Packers, in general, and Rodgers, in particular, play so poorly, he still expects the team to be in the championship mix at the end of the season.

“Do I think that they'll be there in the end?” Favre said. “Unless they screw it up themselves, yes, they’ll be there.”