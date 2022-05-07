First Impressions of Draft Picks at Packers Rookie Minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – No Pro Football Hall of Fame busts will be engraved after Friday’s practice at Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp. No starting jobs were won. No roster spots were earned. No bubbles were burst.

But, as the saying goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Here was my first impression of the 11 draft picks who made their professional debuts on a blustery Friday afternoon at Ray Nitschke Field.