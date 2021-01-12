Five Days Until Kickoff: Five Packers-Rams Keys to the Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How did the Los Angeles Rams stop Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his elite tandem of receivers?

By getting in Wilson’s face.

Wilson dropped back to pass 36 times in last weekend’s NFC wild-card game. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson faced pressure 20 times. Los Angeles sacked him five times in a 30-20 victory.

Can the Rams duplicate that formula against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Saturday’s divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field?

Rodgers led the NFL in completion percentage but wasn’t nearly as good when under pressure. According to PFF, Rodgers ranked only 20th with a 45.3 percent completion rate.

The key will be the Rams’ pass rush vs. the Packers’ protection. For the season, Rodgers was pressured on 23.7 percent of dropbacks, the third-lowest rate in the league. By comparison, Wilson was pressured on the fourth-highest rate (38.0 percent).

The Rams’ defensive front, which is led by Aaron Donald (13.5 sacks in the regular season and two more vs. Seattle) will provide perhaps the biggest challenge of the year for Green Bay, which will be without premier left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Here are the rest of this week’s keys to the game.

2. Best vs. Best

It’s the big-picture matchup: Green Bay finished first in the NFL with 31.8 points per game. Los Angeles finished first in the NFL with 18.5 points allowed per game.

The Packers dominated where it mattered most, ranking second on third down and perhaps No. 1 in NFL history in the red zone. Los Angeles was first in yards allowed per game and per play, including first in passing yards allowed per game and per play.

“It’s a great matchup,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Our defense has done a great job, but I have tremendous respect for these coaches, these players and what they've done for the Packers. This is what you love. These are the type of matchups and opportunities that as a competitor, you can't wait for.”

When the Packers have lost, it’s because their offense sputtered. Against Tampa Bay, they never crossed midfield over the final three quarters. Against Minnesota, they failed to answer a pair of second-half touchdowns. Against Indianapolis, they had two three-and-out possessions in the first 21 minutes of the second half. The Packers avoid those lulls on Saturday.

3. Adams vs. Ramsey

Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey will be must-see TV.

Looking ahead to last week’s matchup against Seattle’s DK Metcalf, Ramsey said: “In times like this and matchups like this, I feel personally it should be big on big. If you believe you have a top guy – and I’m looked at as a top guy – we should be matched up against each other a fair amount of times. That’s what I would like to see, selfishly. I feel like that’s what the game should be, that’s what the fans would like to see.”

Ramsey mostly got his wish. Metcalf caught 3-of-6 targets for just 33 yards, according to PFF. The one-on-one success for Ramsey is nothing new. In the regular-season finale against Arizona, DeAndre Hopkins caught 2-of-7 targets for 28 yards. In Week 16 against Seattle, Metcalf caught 1-of-2 targets for 11 yards.

If Ramsey can repeat that success against Adams, do the Packers have enough weapons to beat the mighty Rams defense?

4. Patrick vs. Donald

Donald is expected to play after suffering a rib injury vs. Seattle. He is the best in the business. Fox analyst Troy Aikman compared him to Reggie White and Lawrence Taylor – the highest praise imaginable.

“I played against Reggie White, I played against Lawrence Taylor. . . and I’ve got to tell you, this Aaron Donald is the best defensive player that I’ve ever seen,” Aikman said while calling the Seahawks-Rams game. “He’s really remarkable — he should be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and I think he should be getting some votes for MVP of the entire league. He’s that good.”

Along with his 13.5 sacks, Donald led all interior defensive linemen with 98 quarterback pressures – 27 more than anyone else and 21 more than all of the Packers’ interior defenders combined. He added four forced fumbles.

Donald’s rushes are nearly evenly split between left side and right side. It’s hard to imagine Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley won’t put Donald against right guard Lucas Patrick on every critical play.

5. Off and Running

When Green Bay’s offense has been at its best, it’s when the running game has gotten rolling. A successful running game means fewer third-and-longs and allows the Packers to use their lethal play-action game. Rodgers led the NFL with a 138.1 passer rating, 21 touchdowns and zero interceptions on play-action.

Moreover, the best way to slow the Rams’ pass rush is to run the football effectively.

“I love this group and I think you can see as the season has gone on, they love to be able to have that pressure of the expectations of living up to what they've done (by) being the top unit in the league,” McVay said. "I thought they answered the bell in a big way (Saturday).”