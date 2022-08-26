Five Positive Performances From Packers’ Loss to Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wanted to get Jordan Love a lot of work this preseason.

Mission accomplished. As a rookie in 2020, COVID canceled the preseason. In 2021, a shoulder injury sidelined him for one game and had him limited for another. In 2022, Love threw 17 more passes than any other quarterback. He led the NFL with 41 completions and 437 yards but, of 35 quarterbacks with at least 28 attempts, Love was 30th in completion percentage (55.4), 27th in yards per attempt (5.91), 35th in interceptions (four), 31st in interception percentage (5.4) and 31st in passer rating (63.8).

Of course, all those numbers – from being first in yards to near the bottom in passer rating – tell an incomplete story. As LaFleur likes to say, a quarterback gets too much credit in victory and too much blame in defeat. Love didn’t play a single rep with anything resembling the No. 1 offense. Good luck playing quarterback behind second- and third-stringers on the offensive line.

“I feel definitely a lot better than I have in the past two years,” Love said after completing 16-of-26 passes for 148 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception in the 17-10 loss at the Chiefs. “I just feel more confident, more comfortable back there. It’s my third year in the offense, second year getting game reps, so I definitely just feel a lot more comfortable. I think it just comes from getting those reps, getting those plays and just getting more confidence in myself and everybody around me and then in the offense.”

Love forced a ball into coverage during the two-minute drill interception. He was a woeful 1-of-4 for 1 yard when pressured, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was 0-for-6 on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

But when there was a play to be made, Love generally made it. He was a much better quarterback on Thursday night than he was in last year’s loss at Kansas City.

“I’ve gotten more comfortable being decisive and being able to let it rip,” Love said, “and not waiting and being hesitant for a play to open up.”

Here are five positive performances from Thursday.