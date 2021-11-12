For Better or Worse, Packers Lose Beckham to Rams

With Odell Beckham, the Rams look like a juggernaut. Is Beckham more name than game? Did the Packers make the right decision? A high-ranking executive sorts through it all.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers threw their chips into the middle of the table during the offseason, when general manager Brian Gutekunst restructured several contracts and re-signed running back Aaron Jones to make one more big push for a Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers threw their chips into the middle of the table during the offseason, too, by re-signing all their key free agents to keep the Super Bowl champions together.

The Los Angeles Rams threw their chips into the middle of the table during the offseason by acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford. They threw even more chips into the middle of the table by trading for All-Decade pass rusher Von Miller at the trade deadline. And, finally, on Thursday, they swooped in to sign former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham.

Their tweet said it all. The Rams’ focus is on winning the Super Bowl.

According to Jordan Schultz and other sources, the Packers and Rams were Beckham’s final choices. Ultimately, though, Schultz said Beckham “not once” felt the Packers were “all-in” on the signing.

It’s interesting to contrast Schultz’s reporting, about how Rams coach Sean McVay was “able to creatively detail” to Beckham how he’d maximize the receiver’s talents, with how Packers coach Matt LaFleur answered a question about if he reaches out to free agents to make a recruiting pitch or to get a feel for a player.

“I think every situation’s a little bit different,” LaFleur said. “But, certainly, Gutey does a great job of informing me and allowing me to be part of the discussion in terms of what way we want to go.”

The Rams, who are fifth in scoring and third in total offense, are absolutely loaded. In his 11 seasons with Detroit, Stafford had a 100-plus passer rating just once. This year, he’s second in the NFL with a career-high mark of 111.0. He leads the NFL with 2,771 passing yards and, with 23 touchdown passes in nine games, he’s almost matched last year’s 16-game total of 26.

Cooper Kupp is having an all-world season with NFL-high totals of 74 receptions for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns. Robert Woods, who topped 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019 and almost reached that mark again in 2020, is on pace for 1,050 yards.

Defensively, the Rams have been nowhere near as dominant as last season, when they were No. 1 in points allowed. But Aaron Donald is one of the best defensive linemen in NFL history, Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and Miller and Leonard Floyd form one of the best edge tandems in the league.

On paper, the Rams look like a juggernaut. Do the Packers have the horses to keep up, even if outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander can return for the stretch run?

However, this is worth considering: The Cleveland Browns, who are a top contender in the AFC, are betting that it was addition by subtraction when they got rid of Beckham. The Rams, who are a top contender in the NFC, are betting that it is addition by addition by signing Beckham.

“He’s still talented but, man, he’s a headache,” said a high-ranking executive from a contending team that had no interest in Beckham earlier in the week.

In a follow-up conversation on Thursday, the executive said Gutekunst did the right thing by trying to get Beckham on his terms. Presumably, that meant making clear that Davante Adams is the No. 1 receiver and that Beckham would be a part – not necessarily a featured part, as McVay perhaps promised – of a championship-caliber team.

“They have enough to win it,” he said. “He’s too selfish and would’ve not meshed there. Davante is the primary. Odell can’t handle not being the primary.”

There’s evidence for that. In Cleveland, Beckham and his good friend and former LSU teammate, Jarvis Landry, were supposed to lead the Browns to new heights. It never quite worked out, though. Even on a contending team this year, Beckham was unhappy and asked multiple times to be traded.

Asked on Wednesday how it would work with two “alpha” receivers on the same team, Adams said he didn’t know.

“It will be different, I’m sure, but I’m pretty secure in what I bring to this offense and to this team. And I know what his mindset is based off what he just came from, he’d be happy to deal with whatever at this point,” Adams said.

While Adams spoke optimistically about Beckham’s potential impact, it’s fair to ask if Beckham is more name than game at this point of his career. According to Pro Football Focus, 63 players have been targeted at least Beckham’s total of 34 times. Of that group, he ranks 62nd with a 50.0 percent catch rate and 58th with a passer rating of 72.2.

He’s also 60th with 11 first downs, 54th with 1.32 yards per target, 52nd with a 10.5 percent drop rate and 48th with 3.2 yards after the catch per catch. He’s made six contested catches in his 13 games the past two seasons; he had 15 in 2019 alone. He’s on his third consecutive year with a catch rate of less than 60 percent. Then again, according to ESPN Stats & Information, 32.4 percent of his targets this season have been off-target. That’s the highest rate in the league.

With Robert Tonyan out for the season, the Packers could have used another target. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line last year, Green Bay’s Adams-centric passing attack failed to deliver. And that was with an offense that led the NFL in scoring with Rodgers earning MVP honors. Green Bay’s offense has been good but not great all season. Perhaps the return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will make all the difference.

On paper, it’s going to be tough sledding to finally get over the hump. At receiver, Tampa Bay (6-2) has Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin. The Rams (7-2) have Kupp, Beckham and Woods. The Packers (7-2) have Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard.

But games aren’t won on paper. They’re won on the field through teamwork and chemistry.

The executive had doubts this would pay off for the Rams.

“The Rams experiment, unless he gives up his ego, won’t go well.”