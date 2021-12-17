For Lewis, Hard Work Creates Luck, Success

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Marcedes Lewis isn’t Cal Ripken Jr. or Brett Favre, but the Green Bay Packers’ veteran tight end is in the midst of an impressive ironman streak.

Lewis has started 25 consecutive games. That’s not just the longest streak by a tight end but it’s the longest by a considerable margin. Chicago’s Cole Kmet and Cleveland’s Austin Hooper are next with 16.

The ageless tight end works hard to stay in tip-top shape. He’s also not above knocking on wooden podiums.

“I think tailored with working hard is catching a little luck, and I think sometimes that’s just how the cookie crumbles,” Lewis said on Thursday, his typical veteran day off from practice. “You bust your butt and work as hard as you can so you can be in position to catch a little luck. I’ve been in that position my entire career. I’ve been pretty sturdy.

“I think that I put myself in positions where I’m putting stress on my body in the offseason to be able to withstand whatever I’m going to be going through throughout the course of a season, so I’m not surprised. I will say that but yeah, man, it’s definitely a blessing. I don’t take it for granted and it’s a privilege to play this game, and I’m just excited to be able to play as long as I have and not necessarily having nothing serious to ever set me back.”

Aside from Aaron Rodgers catching a deflected pass, Lewis is the oldest player in the NFL with a reception this season. At age 37, he’s the oldest tight end in the NFL by almost two full years – Lewis is 23 months older than Darren Fells.

On Sunday night against Chicago, the 16-year pro made the 200th regular-season start of his career.

“I didn’t know that,” Lewis said. “I knew I was getting up there, obviously. I’m 37, so I got to be close, you know what I mean? When he [Tom Fanning of the public relations staff] texted me the other day about it, I just was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ I’m definitely proud of it but, in the same token, there’s so much out there for me, and that’s how I feel and I take care of my body, take care of my mind and just chasing history and trying to be the best I can.”

Lewis marked the occasion in style by catching all four passes from Rodgers for 50 yards. It was his most receptions and receiving yards in his four seasons with the Packers.

At this stage of his career, Lewis’ calling card is as a physical blocker. But he’s still skilled enough to make defenses pay for sleeping on him in the passing game. He’s caught 18-of-21 passes for a career-high 85.7 percent catch rate. Of the 51 tight ends who have been targeted at least 20 times, he is No. 2 in catch percentage, No. 1 in drop percentage (zero) and No. 9 in yards after the catch per catch (6.4), according to Pro Football Focus.

It's been just what the doctor ordered with Robert Tonyan out with a season-ending knee injury.

“I was talking to Davante (Adams) about this: For me, it’s being accountable when my number is called,” Lewis said. “And I don’t think of it as like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s this big thing.’ It’s just for what I’m asked to do in this offense, that’s a part of it. That’s one of the reasons why I’m still in this game and still contributing like I am is because I can still do things like that when my number is called.”

Another milestone awaits Lewis. With 4,976 career receiving yards, he’s just 24 yards from 5,000. It’s a threshold that 50 tight ends have reached in NFL history.

That it’s going to happen in Green Bay is exactly why general manager Brian Gutekunst convinced Lewis to come back in 2019 after he was forgotten in 2018 by former coach Mike McCarthy. As promised during that conversation, Lewis is more than just a role player under coach Matt LaFleur. He’s a revered leader and a key part of one of the NFL’s powerhouses.

“It’s about my legacy and it’s about still giving to the game what I have,” Lewis said. “I still have a lot of football in front of me. I know it’s weird. When I said that three years ago, people were like, ‘Man, I don’t know.’ But I believe in my work, I believe in my process. I’m just grateful that they gave me the opportunity to continue to live out my dream. I’ll always come with it and do my part.

“For me, that’s the easy part because I still love this game and, when I wake up in the morning, I still believe I’m one of the best and I go about my work like I’m one of the best. That’s going to put me in a position to put my best product out there on the field every time I step on it. Like I said, hopefully there’s much more than that for me. I’m standing here so you guys won’t be surprised the next time I’m standing up here, you know what I mean? Definitely grateful. I’ve been a part of situations where honesty is not always been there in this profession. So, that’s what I’m used to. To be able to come here, he held to his word. For me to be able to thrive in an environment like I have, you can’t beat that with a bat.”

Related Story