PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

For Packers, a Huge Profit and ‘Uncharted Waters’

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ financial bottom line is going to look like a rollercoaster.

In fiscal-year 2019, the Packers recorded a minuscule profit of just $724,000. That was down 97.9 percent compared to the previous year.

In fiscal-year 2020, the profit rose by an incredible 9,610 percent to $70.3 million, the team reported on Tuesday.

The 2020 fiscal-year ended just as the COVID-19 pandemic dug its claws into the nation. It’s going to have a major impact on Green Bay’s bottom line, with greatly reduced stadium capacities on game days, no fans allowed at training camp and vastly reduced numbers at the Pro Shop and for stadium and Hall of Fame tours.

“As we look ahead, obviously, we’re in uncharted waters,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a Zoom call ahead of Thursday's virtual shareholders meeting. “It’s hard to estimate what the impact will be for us this year. We know it will be significant in terms of the revenue hit we’ll take this year. But, for the long terms, we’re positioned well financially.”

RELATED: A $411 MILLION RAINY-DAY FUND

RELATED: WOULD MARK MURPHY PLAY?

For the first time, the team realized total revenue of more than $500 million. National revenue increased from $274.3 million to $296 million and local revenue improved from $203.7 million to $210.9 million. Helped greatly by the built-in increases in TV contracts, that meant revenue increased in total by $28.9 million.

The split of national revenue means the 32 teams shared a financial pie of $9.47 billion.

While league-wide financial data from 2020 is not available yet, the team in the NFL’s smallest market once again finished in the top of the second quartile of teams in revenue in 2019.

Meanwhile, expenses dropped $40.6 million, from $477.2 million in fiscal-year 2019 to $436.6 million in 2020. Last year, the Packers went on a big free-agent spending spree, signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a massive contract extension and had to handle the firing of Mike McCarthy and his staff. It was a much quieter offseason, meaning a decrease in expenses.

“The biggest difference was the expenses that we had in 2019 fiscal-year were more extraordinary,” Murphy said. “In the fiscal-year ’20, much more normal expenses. If you look at our profit from operations of $70 million, that is more in line with what we’ve had in previous years.”

The team reported profits of the aforementioned $0.7 million in fiscal-year 2019, $34.1 million in fiscal-year 2018, $65.4 million in fiscal-year 2017, a record $75.0 million in fiscal-year 2016, $39.4 million in fiscal-year 2015, $25.5 million in fiscal-year 2014, a then-record $54.3 million in fiscal-year 2013 and a then-record $43.0 million in 2012.

The impact of COVID-19, however, is going to have a major impact on the team’s finances in fiscal-year 2021, which started on April 1. Murphy said the team is considering allowing between 10,000 and 12,000 fans into the 78,000-seat stadium. That means a huge loss in ticket sales and concessions. And with no fans allowed to watch training camp, the Pro Shop sales figure to be thrown for a loss, as well.

Still, Murphy spoke optimistically about the team’s financial future.

“The fact that we have a long-term collective bargaining agreement really bodes well for the league and all clubs but, I think, particularly for the Packers,” he said. “We’re now in the last year of the old collective bargaining agreement and we have a 10-year extension, so I think that will be very beneficial to us. And although Title Town is really not something that we invested in just for situations like this, I do think it diversifies us. Obviously, it’s a community asset but, over time, you’ll see it’s going to be very beneficial to the community and the organization.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Have $411 Million Rainy-Day Fund

With games to be played in front of perhaps 10,000 fans, the Packers have taken a line of credit to help get through any financial difficulties stemming from the pandemic.

Bill Huber

Would Murphy Play During Pandemic?

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy had a lengthy career as an NFL safety. He called the league's testing regimen the "most comprehensive" in professional sports.

Bill Huber

NFL Scout Ranks NFC North Offensive Lines

With David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Corey Linsley, the Green Bay Packers have the best line, according to a top NFL scout.

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: The Boldest Cheat in Olympics History

Modern sports fans are familiar with cheating scandals, whether that be Spygate, PEDs, or the Houston Astros. But what about the story of Boris Onischenko?

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 31): Devin Funchess

Can Devin Funchess help fix Aaron Rodgers after a few subpar seasons? And can Rodgers help fix Funchess’ career?

Bill Huber

COVID Testing Paves Way for Start of Training Camp; Preseason Eliminated

The Packers' rookies were supposed to report on Tuesday. Instead, one agent called the league's dilly-dallying on COVID rules a "****show."

Bill Huber

NFL Scout Ranks NFC North Receivers

Who has the best personnel in the NFC North? In Part 4 of a series, a high-ranking NFL scout looks at the receivers.

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

Ranking the Packers (No. 33): Tyler Lancaster

Tyler Lancaster's productivity diminished last season. The performance of Green Bay's run defense tumbled with it.

Bill Huber

Bakhtiari, Adams: ‘We Want to Play’ But NFL Must Do Its Part

David Bakhtiari and Davante Adams were among Packers players pressing the NFL on safety with training camps approaching and a pandemic raging.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 34): Marquez Valdes-Scantling

After two promising games at midseason, MVS almost unbelievably endured a seven-game stretch in which he had 11 yards on 11 targets.

Bill Huber