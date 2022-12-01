For Rodgers, Playing Through Injured Ribs Part of ‘Competitive Greatness’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Even with the season seemingly destined to fall far short of the playoffs, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers intends to play through his injured ribs – ribs, plural – on Sunday at the Chicago Bears.

“It just speaks to how competitive he is, how much he’s invested into this game, this team, regardless of circumstances,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday. “And that’s what we talk about to our team all the time is competitive greatness, being your best when your best is required regardless of the circumstance. And that’s one thing you can always expect from him.”

The phrase “competitive greatness” comes from legendary basketball coach John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success. In fact, competitive greatness stands atop the pyramid, with faith and patience part of the mortar that holds the pyramid together.

“Leading up from competitive greatness to the top, success – according to my definition – at the apex,” Wooden once said. “On one side, I have patience, and on the other side, I have faith. You need those two things.”

By any definition, this will not be a successful season for Rodgers and Co. After three consecutive 13-win seasons, the Packers have lost seven of their last eight games. To even have a chance for the playoffs, they’ll have to win their final five games – an unlikely feat considering they’ve won only four of their first 12.

But playing injured, giving it his all and leading by example are part of being a great competitor.

Rodgers sees life lessons in Wooden’s pyramid.

“It has definitely been a lot of patience, I think, needed to be exercised at various times,” he said. “That’s the NFL. There’s always ups and downs and frustrations and excitement, and you have to have patience. Especially with a young team, it’s not always going to look exactly the way you want it to.”

Rodgers put his own spin on faith.

“If you adjust the word and use the synonym ‘belief,’ I think that’s a very important characteristic to have as a leader,” he said. “Because if you lose that belief or that hope at any time, you’re going to lose the locker room. Anybody who’s in a position to speak for the team, to represent the team, to be up in front of the room or up in front of the guys, you’ve got to exhibit that belief at all times.

“Even if maybe you don’t wholeheartedly believe it in that specific moment, you can’t ever let them know that. You always have to have to lean on that hope that things are going to get better. That’s why that belief and that patience usually goes hand in hand.”

Rodgers will turn 39 on Friday. Is patience easier through the wisdom that comes with age and experience, or is it harder to be patient when time is running out on a career that is now 12 years removed from his lone Super Bowl championship?

“That’s a good question,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s kind of both. I think the years give you the wisdom to kind of slow down a little bit and also the urgency (of) you want to win and you realize the opportunities are becoming less and less. So, it’s a combination of both. But I think in general, the wisdom of the years is to use that patience and to continue to try and be the same each week, each day, and kind of show these guys how to deal with adversity the right way.”

That’s what Rodgers is attempting to do by playing on Sunday.

Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, though he did throw the football a bit. He hopes to practice on Thursday. On Sunday, he’ll wear some additional padding to protect the ribs from the Bears’ defense.

Rodgers called it a “positive surprise” that he feels so good so soon after fearing he had sustained a serious injury in the loss at Philadelphia. He would not say exactly the nature of the injury, though he did say it was "possibly" rib cartilage, an injury that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has played through.

“I’ve done a lot of rehab the last few days; got some stuff I do at the house, as well,” he said. “Always on my herbs and my teas and all the other things that help make me feel better. So, not surprised I’m feeling better, just happy I avoided a major injury.”

