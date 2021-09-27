September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former NFL Referee Weighs In on Intentional Grounding Non-Call

Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Did the officials bail out the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

On second-and-goal from the 1 with 7 seconds remaining, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had nobody open when he was nailed by outside linebacker Preston Smith. Garoppolo’s throw went right into the turf behind the line of scrimmage. No receiver was in the vicinity but intentional grounding was not called.

The 49ers scored on the next play, a 1-yard run by backup quarterback Trey Lance, to cut Green Bay’s lead to 17-7 at halftime.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was irate as the teams walked to the locker room, with NBC’s cameras catching LaFleur blaming the officials for giving the 49ers seven points.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Packers_TE_Dominique_Dafney_on_Blocking-614fd1ab3cae215649f85ebe_1_Sep_26_2021_1_54_36_poster
Play
Injuries

Packers Place Dafney on Injured Reserve

Compared to Charles Barkley by Davante Adams, jack-of-all-trades tight end Dominique Dafney had emerged as a key role player for the Green Bay Packers.

Sep 25, 2021
Packers_OC_Nathaniel_Hackett_on_OLine_Un-614fc3a80fcced3942fe5e27_1_Sep_26_2021_24_54_23_poster
Play
Injuries

Jenkins Ruled Out for San Francisco Showdown

A couple impressive playing time feats have come to an end for Elgton Jenkins, who won't play against the 49ers due to an ankle injury.

Sep 25, 2021
Packers_WR_Randall_Cobb_on_Unbelievable_-614e82ce74d7d2649c192f19_1_Sep_25_2021_2_02_59_poster
Play
News

With Lots of Slots, ‘Content’ Cobb Embraces Limited Role

Once upon a time, 27 snaps would be a good half of work for Packers receiver Randall Cobb. Instead, that's been his workload for the first two games. That reality might not change.

Sep 24, 2021

Was he right?

Here’s what Terry McAuley, NBC’s rules expert and the referee for three Super Bowls, said via a Twitter direct message:

“Garoppolo was hit about the time his hand started forward,” he wrote. “If the hit occurs before the hand starts forward, there is no foul. If it’s after the hand starts forward, then he has to get the ball in the vicinity of an eligible receiver. It is extremely close as to which happened first. In real time, no doubt they ruled the hand moved forward, thus no foul.”

The 49ers continued the momentum by scoring on the first possession after halftime to make it 17-14. And that’s where the score stands heading into the final 15 minutes.

USATSI_16837210
News

Former NFL Referee Weighs In on Intentional Grounding Non-Call

just now
USATSI_16836739
Game Day

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

23 minutes ago
USATSI_16553273
News

Packers at 49ers: Two X-Factors

9 hours ago
Packers_DBs_Coach_Jerry_Gray_on_49ers_TE-61509eda0fcced3942fe5f0c_1_Sep_26_2021_16_27_59_poster
News

Packers at 49ers: Three Reasons to Worry

10 hours ago
Packers_TE_Dominique_Dafney_on_Blocking-614fd1ab3cae215649f85ebe_1_Sep_26_2021_1_54_36_poster
Injuries

Packers Place Dafney on Injured Reserve

Sep 25, 2021
Packers_OC_Nathaniel_Hackett_on_OLine_Un-614fc3a80fcced3942fe5e27_1_Sep_26_2021_24_54_23_poster
Injuries

Jenkins Ruled Out for San Francisco Showdown

Sep 25, 2021
Packers_WR_Randall_Cobb_on_Unbelievable_-614e82ce74d7d2649c192f19_1_Sep_25_2021_2_02_59_poster
News

With Lots of Slots, ‘Content’ Cobb Embraces Limited Role

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_15164282
News

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at 49ers

9 hours ago
Packers_QB_Aaron_Rodgers_Thoughts_on_Cri-614e49c03cae215649f85d56_1_Sep_24_2021_22_02_20_poster
News

NFL Fans Love to Hate Brady, Rodgers

Sep 24, 2021