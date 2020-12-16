Former Packers DT Price Rejoins Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers welcomed back a somewhat familiar face on Tuesday by signing defensive lineman Brian Price to the practice squad.

Price (6-3, 322), a third-year player out of the University of Texas-San Antonio, went undrafted in 2016. He failed to make the roster and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, with the exception of one early-season appearance against Detroit in which he played 10 snaps.

When he failed to make the roster coming out of training camp in 2017, he was claimed off waivers by Dallas. Price played in eight games for the Cowboys in 2017. In 2018, he played in 12 games for Cleveland and one game for Oakland. He spent time on the Colts’ practice squad in 2019. This summer, he spent a week of training camp with the Jaguars before being released following a knee injury.

In 22 games, he’s recorded 20 tackles.

“Brian is a high-energy guy, much like myself,” former Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels said in September 2016. “I look forward to seeing him whenever he gets his name called because he's a guy that's always talking about giving maximum effort, and he does, no matter what he's doing. So, that's going to be good. It's going to be nice to see him frustrate some offensive linemen, just by being a pest.”

During Price’s first tour of duty, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was the team’s assistant defensive line coach.

In other practice squad moves, running back Dexter Williams is back after a stint on injured reserve-practice squad following a knee injury sustained when elevated for the game at San Francisco. Plus, rookie defensive lineman Delontae Scott was placed on injured reserve-practice squad and offensive tackle Ryan Pope was released.

With all of that, Green Bay’s practice squad is at its 16-player capacity.