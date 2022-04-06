Former Packers OLB Whitney Mercilus Retires

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ need at outside linebacker won’t be addressed by re-signing veteran Whitney Mercilus.

“It’s time to hang it up,” Mercilus said on Instagram. He announced his retirement via a video promoting his cooking show, “Cooking with Whit.”

“Cheers. I love you all,” he concluded.

The Houston Texans, that team that drafted him in the first round of the 2012 draft, released Mercilus after Week 6 to focus on some of their younger players. The Packers were thrilled to get him, and he was thrilled to chase “the cherry on top” of a career by joining a championship contender.

“It’s not even about the money at this point. It’s more so trying to get a championship,” Mercilus said after his first practice. “For guys like me on the back half of their career, the best option I thought was coming here with the winning mentality. I just want to be a dog and add to that.”

The change of scenery seemed to revitalize his career.

In six games in Houston, he had two sacks and five pressures in 110 opportunities. In his first four games in Green Bay, he had one sack and 10 pressures in 80 pass-rushing snaps. He suffered a torn biceps in Week 10 against Seattle. He was back for the playoffs, and while he didn’t do anything of note in limited playing time in the loss to San Francisco, his comeback was remarkable considering everyone assumed his season was over.

“The thing I like about Whitney, obviously, the experience in the league, his leadership,” then-outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said before the Seattle game. “He’s just a great influence to have in the room. What he brings when he’s out there, I’m happy. I was telling Gutey and those guys the other day, I think all the time I’ve been in the league, this is one of my favorites we’ve brought into the building at all the places I’ve been just because of who he is and what he brings to the table. So, I’m very lucky and very blessed to have him in our room.”

Mercilus will turn 32 just before the start of training camp. With the release of Za’Darius Smith leaving only the starting duo of Preston Smith and Rashan Gary as reliable performers, Mercilus would have been a wise re-signing to add depth alongside a presumptive draft pick.

In 10 seasons, Mercilus collected 58 sacks and 13 forced fumbles.