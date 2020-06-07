Formula Predicts Big Things from Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Statistically, Aaron Rodgers’ fall has been precipitous.

After completing 65.7 percent of his passes in 2016, he’s fallen to 64.7 percent in 2017, 62.3 percent in 2018 and 62.0 percent in 2019.

After a career-worst 92.3 passer rating in 2015, Rodgers’ sensational second half of the season gave him a lofty 104.2 mark in 2016. However, that’s fallen to 97.2 in 2017, 97.6 in 2018 and 95.4 in 2019.

Going back even further, Rodgers averaged 8.4 yards per attempt during his MVP season of 2014. Over the past five seasons combined, he’s averaged 7.1 yards per attempt.

However, Rodgers’ demise might be greatly exaggerated. Using a complicated formula, Pro Football Focus projects Rodgers will be the fourth-best quarterback in 2020. Moreover, it gave Rodgers a 32 percent chance to be a top-five quarterback, 58 percent to be a top-10 quarterback and 79 percent to be a top-16 quarterback.

If Rodgers performs like a top-five quarterback, the Packers will be in strong position to replicate and even exceed last season’s results. To do so, though, will be dependent on Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur finding a better symmetry in Year 2 together. That process started with the virtual offseason.

“I think there’s just a lot of things that based on where we’re at in the season, the personnel, some of the injuries and some of the stuff we got into as we were blending some of the things Matt loves with a few of the things I’ve done well over the years,” Rodgers said recently. “This has been a great opportunity to go back and really fine-tune everything, go through everything last year that was good, what didn’t work, what we want to add to it, what we want to take out. I think Matt and Nathaniel (Hackett, the offensive coordinator) have done a really good job of going through those and keeping me in the loop about conversations. We’ve had a number of conversations about these installs and I feel really good about where they’re at.”

