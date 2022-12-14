Four Packers Rank in Top 10 of Pro Bowl Voting

Jaire Alexander is the only Packers player who ranks in the top five at his position.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – To the victors go the spoils. The Green Bay Packers aren’t winning.

The NFL on Wednesday released its latest Pro Bowl fan vote. With voting almost complete, only one Packers player is in the top five in positional voting. That’s Jaire Alexander, who is fifth among cornerbacks. Two rookies, Seattle’s Tariq Wooten and the Jets’ Sauce Gardner, are first and second, respectively. Cowboys playmaker Trevon Diggs is third and Eagles veteran Darius Slay is fourth.

Running back Aaron Jones is ninth at a loaded position group. Giants star Saquon Barkley is first, followed by the Titans’ Derrick Henry, Browns’ Nick Chubb, Raiders’ Josh Jacobs and Panthers-turned-49ers standout Christian McCaffrey.

Pat O’Donnell, who was signed away from the rival Bears in free agency, is seventh among punters. Washington’s Tress Way is first and Carolina’s Johnny Hekker, the longtime Rams standout, is second.

Keisean Nixon, who has provided a spark on special teams, is sixth among the returners. Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco is No. 1 and Vikings speedster Kene Nwangwu is second.

No Packers receivers are in the top 10 but former Packers star Davante Adams is sixth in his first season with the Raiders.

With Rashan Gary suffering a torn ACL at midseason, perhaps Green Bay’s most deserving player isn’t in the top 10. Former Packers star Za’Darius Smith is third in his first season with the Vikings.

Last year, Adams, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and defensive tackle Kenny Clark represented the Packers at the Pro Bowl. This year, neither Rodgers nor Clark cracked the top 10 at their positions. Rodgers is coming off a team-record 10th Pro Bowl selection.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is No. 1 overall, followed by Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Vikings lead in overall votes, followed by the 49ers, Eagles, Dolphins and Chiefs.

Fans can vote for their favorite players by selecting them for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster, which features the league’s top 88 stars. Those who vote via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.

Voting concludes on Thursday, with rosters based on a one-third split between fans, players and coaches. Rosters will be announced on Wednesday.

