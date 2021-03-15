2021 NFL Free Agency Preview: Slot Cornerbacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The free-agent negotiating period begins on Monday, with free agents able to officially sign contracts when the league-year starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Our series of free-agent previews continues with the slot cornerbacks – or the “star” position, as defensive coordinator Joe Barry calls it. “You can’t have enough guys that are potential nickels,” he said.

The Packers’ Picture

Packers Need (1-10 scale): 6. Chandon Sullivan had an understated season. Replacing venerable Tramon Williams in the slot, he finished second in the NFL in receptions allowed per slot-coverage snap, according to Pro Football Focus. However, of the 27 corners to play 200-plus coverage snaps from the slot, he allowed the 12th-most yards and the 10th-most yards after the catch. He didn’t tackle very well, either. Sullivan is a decent player but they can do better.

Packers Free Agents: Sullivan is a restricted free agent. The Packers are not expected to tender him, which will make him an unrestricted free agent.

Top Seven Unrestricted Free Agents

Note: Jaire Alexander (5-10 1/4) is the shortest cornerback drafted in the Ted Thompson-Brian Gutekunst era. So, nobody shorter than 5-foot-10 (without rounding) made this list. All stats are from Sports Info Solutions.

Desmond King, Tennessee: A fifth-round pick in 2017, King (5-10) intercepted four passes, had nine additional breakups and added nine tackles for losses during his first two seasons to establish himself as one of the best slots in the NFL. His last two seasons, on the other hand, he had zero interceptions, four breakups and four TFLs. Splitting his 2020 season between the Chargers and Titans, he allowed a catch rate of 65.8 percent and 6.6 yards per target with two touchdowns allowed and two breakups. While the coverage numbers have dropped precipitously, he missed six tackles the past two seasons compared to 26 his first two seasons. He’s a proven weapon as returner (8.9 yards and two touchdowns on punt returns, 22.7 yards on kickoffs). At age 26, his career might depend on a return to form.

Troy Hill, L.A. Rams: An undrafted free agent in 2015, Hill (5-11) started 39 games the past five seasons for the Rams and registered seven interceptions. He led the NFL with two pick-sixes in 2020. According to SIS, he allowed a 60.7 percent catch rate, 6.4 yards per target, intercepted three passes (dropped two others) and added eight additional breakups. His tackling has run hot and cold; last year it was cold, with a missed-tackle rate of 18.6 percent. He played a lot in the slot in 2020. He’ll turn 30 during training camp.

Mackensie Alexander, Cincinnati: A second-round pick by Minnesota in 2016, Alexander (5-10) hasn’t lived up to the self-driven hype. He’s made 20 career starts – 10 in 2020 in his lone season with Cincinnati – and has three interceptions. In 2020, he intercepted one pass and broke up six additional throws. He allowed a 61.7 percent catch rate and gave up one touchdown and 7.6 yards per target. His missed-tackle rate was 14.5 percent. In 2018 with Minnesota, he had four sacks, so there’s some knack to rushing the passer. He’s played mostly in the slot. Packers defensive passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray was his position coach in Minnesota.

Cameron Sutton: A third-round pick in 2017, Sutton (5-11) has three interceptions for his career. Six of his eight career starts came in 2020, and he made himself some money for his work at corner and in the slot. Sutton intercepted one pass (and dropped three) and broke up seven additional passes. He allowed a 54.5 percent catch rate and gave up one touchdown and 6.4 yards per target. He also forced three fumbles. His missed-tackle rate, though, was 22.5 percent. He turned 26 last month.

Casey Hayward, L.A. Chargers: A second-round pick by Green Bay in 2012, Hayward (5-11) intercepted six passes as a rookie but only three in his next three seasons. So, the Packers let him sign with the Chargers, where he blossomed into a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017. He intercepted 11 passes during those two seasons but has just three the past three seasons. In 2020, he intercepted one pass and broke up seven additional passes. He allowed a 49.3 percent catch rate (excellent) and gave up three touchdowns and 8.6 yards per target (not so excellent). His missed-tackle rate was an awful 18.4 percent. Over the past four seasons, he’s tied for 14th in the league with 46 passes defensed. Never blessed with great speed, he’ll turn 32 right about the time the upcoming season kicks off. Because of King, he played almost exclusively outside for the Chargers but was effective in the slot with Green Bay.

Jourdan Lewis, Dallas: A third-round pick in 2017, Lewis (5-10) had 13 starts in his first three seasons and 13 starts last season. He has four career interceptions. Playing mostly from the slot in 2020, he had no interceptions and three passes defensed. He allowed a 63.3 percent catch rate and gave up three touchdowns and 6.3 yards per target. His missed-tackle rate was 10.9 percent. The past two seasons, he added six sacks and 11 total tackles for losses. He’ll turn 26 about a week before the season.

Justin Coleman, Detroit: An undrafted free agent in 2015, Coleman (5-11) signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Lions in 2019. A simple look at the numbers shows why he didn’t make it to Year 3. That first season, he intercepted one pass and broke up 12 additional passes. He allowed a 59.3 percent catch rate and gave up five touchdowns and 8.1 yards per target. In 2020, he had zero interceptions and just one pass breakup. His catch rate soared to 75.9 percent and his yards per target went to 9.3. Moreover, his missed-tackle rate went from 8.5 to 23.7. He’ll turn 28 this month.

