Friday’s Packers Roster Moves: What They Mean vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers have received a massive infusion of talent with the returns of Za'Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus and the presumptive return of Jaire Alexander.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have battled an outrageous number of injuries to key players all season.

Just in time for Saturday’s NFC playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers will be at about as close to full strength as possible for this late in the NFL season.

On Friday afternoon, the team activated outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve, making them eligible to play on Saturday night with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

Because of a back injury, Smith practiced only once during training camp and played in Week 1 against New Orleans before going on injured reserve and ultimately having surgery. The Packers hoped Smith could return for the playoffs but that was never the expectation.

So, to add needed depth at a key position, the Packers added the veteran Mercilus before the Week 7 game against Washington. Mercilus added some badly needed pass rush in his four games before suffering a torn bicep in Week 10 against Seattle. The injury was believed to be season-ending.

Instead, on the eve of a huge playoff game against a top NFC rival, the Packers added Smith and Mercilus to the roster. They will be major upgrades from a depth perspective compared to Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai.

Along with the Week 18 return of left tackle David Bakhtiari and the presumptive returns of cornerback Jaire Alexander and receiver Randall Cobb against San Francisco, the Packers got a major infusion of big-time talent just in time to push for their first Super Bowl championship since 2010.

Here's what it all means.

Activated

OLB Za’Darius Smith: Smith was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, not only did he record 13.5 sacks but he led the NFL with 93 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. His pressure count was down sharply last year, plunging from 93 to 51, but he did record 12.5 sacks and a career-high four forced fumbles.

His postseason resume includes two massive games with two sacks and 12 quarterback pressures in the 2019 divisional round against Seattle and one sack and a season-high seven pressures in the 2020 divisional round against the Rams. However, he had zero pressures in the 2019 title game at San Francisco and one pressure in the 2020 title game against Tampa Bay.

OLB Whitney Mercilus: Mercilus was released this season after six games with Houston. He had two sacks and five pressures in 110 pass-rushing snaps in those games. In four games with Green Bay, he had one sack and 10 pressures in 80 pass-rushing snaps.

In PFF’s pass-rush win rate for the Packers this season, Rashan Gary was No. 1 (and No. 2 in the league) at 26.0 percent, Za’Darius Smith was second at 25.0 percent (just nine pass-rushing snaps, though), Mercilus was third at 20.3 percent and Preston Smith was fourth at 18.1 percent. Garvin and Galeai had win rates of 12.1 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.

Released

CB Isaac Yiadom: With Jaire Alexander out with a shoulder injury, Yiadom started the Week 6 game at Chicago. He was benched following the opening series in favor of Rasul Douglas and barely played on defense the rest of the season aside from some late-game snaps against Minnesota and Detroit.

Speaking of Alexander, this transaction probably extinguishes whatever doubt that remained that he’ll be in the lineup for the first time since late in the third quarter of the Week 4 game against the Steelers.

DT Jack Heflin: An undrafted free agent, Heflin won a roster spot in training camp but played only 17 snaps on defense all season. With this week’s release of Kingsley Keke, the Packers will ride with Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster and rookie TJ Slaton.

Practice squad

No elevations were made, meaning receiver David Moore will not be returning punts and Abdullah Anderson won't fortify the defensive line.

49ers News

Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Packers.

To get ready for the cold that awaits, the 49ers practiced on Friday at Bay Port High School, which is located about 10 minutes from Lambeau Field in nearby Suamico.

Bosa, shall we say, christened the high school’s grounds.