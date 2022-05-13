Packers 2022 Schedule: Previewing Every Game

Date, time and TV: Sunday, Oct. 16, noon, Fox

2021 record: 4-13. Points for: 18.2 (28th). Points against: 29.6 (32nd).

Key additions: CB Ahmad Gardner (first round), WR Garrett Wilson (first round), DE Jermaine Johnson (first round), RB Breece Hall (second round), G Laken Tomlinson (free agency), CB D.J. Reed (free agency), TE C.J. Uzomah (free agency), S Jermaine Whitehead (free agency), TE Tyler Conklin (free agency).

Key departures: DT Folorunso Fatukasi (free agency), S Marcus Maye (free agency), RT Morgan Moses (free agency).

Pregame warmups: The Jets, who visited Green Bay last year for joint practices and a preseason game, finished 4-13 under first-year coach Robert Saleh. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the second pick of the 2021 draft, finished last in the NFL in passer rating and the defense finished last in the league in points allowed. However, they did beat Cincinnati, which advanced out of the AFC to last year’s Super Bowl.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Saleh are close friends. They started together as graduate assistants at Central Michigan and were groomsmen at each other’s weddings.

“It’s pretty special. He’s like a brother to me,” LaFleur said at the league’s spring meetings. “I think that there’s a real opportunity for the Jets to take another step in the right direction. Certainly, it’s never easy when there’s transition and you come in with a roster as young as they have, and I would say there’s been a lot of turnover on that roster in two years.

“It’s about making those incremental steps that nobody wants to ever hear about because we live in this world of instant gratification and, if you’re not a playoff team, everybody’s disappointed. Or, if you’re not winning the Super Bowl, everybody’s disappointed. So, I think you can’t be short-sighted in this deal. It is a process, and some teams are more equipped to win now. With the situation that I encountered, with more of a veteran team with obviously a Hall of Fame quarterback, the expectations should be a little bit different. I know nobody wants to hear that, nobody wants to talk about that, but that’s real. I think he did an outstanding job and I am excited about the future of the New York Jets.”