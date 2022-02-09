NFL.com Mock Draft: Picking Campbell’s Replacement

The Packers no doubt would love to keep De'Vondre Campbell but he might have priced himself out of Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has an enormous challenge on his hands in keeping a championship-contending team together.

Beyond the future of Davante Adams, the impending free agency of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is at the forefront of the uncertainty. The All-Pro stuffed the stat sheet in every fashion with 145 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He was superb on the field and a leader in the locker room.

It's quite possible Campbell’s sterling season has made him too expensive for the Packers to keep. Green Bay can’t possibly go into next season with Krys Barnes joined by Ty Summers or Isaiah McDuffie as its starters.

In Lance Zierlein’s first mock draft at NFL.com, he sent Georgia’s Nakobe Dean to Green Bay with the 28th selection.

Dean had a banner final season at Georgia in helping the Bulldogs win the national championship. He was a first-team All-American and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker. In 15 games, he had 72 tackles, six sacks (second on team), 10.5 tackles for losses (first on team), 31 quarterback hurries, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

More than a stud on the field, he was a star off the field. He was a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which honors “college football’s defensive best in character and performance.” He also was named captain of the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which is based on players’ commitment to community service.

Dean was voted Good Works captain due to his community service efforts with Dawgs for Pups, a program he helped launch to support the youth community in Athens County. To date, the program has raised more than $200,000, which helped secure 27,000 pounds of food donations and clothing for local children.

“Giving back is in my blood,” Dean said. “My mother had me giving back since I was growing up. We did this day called The 12 Days of Christmas where we did 12 Days of Service leading up to Christmas. So, giving back is in my blood and continues to stay with me.”

Dean is undersized – Georgia listed him at 6-foot and 225 pounds – but he’s fast and physical. Playing behind Georgia’s powerful defensive line helped keep him clean and get to the ball-carrier. He might not have that luxury in Green Bay.

“Dean is like a running back flipped to the defensive side of the ball. He sees where plays are going and can run with the best of them in space,” is the summation at Pro Football Focus.