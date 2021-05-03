Get to Know Packers Undrafted Free Agent S Christian Uphoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Illinois State safety Christian Uphoff went into 2020 hoping to parlay a strong senior season into a Jeremy Chinn-style rise up NFL draft boards.

Instead, COVID struck and the FCS fall football season was canceled.

“I took a couple days and was sad and finally realized I’ve gotta get back to work,” Uphoff told The Journal Star in September. “I pretty much started working out as hard as I could. I just put all that anger, all the frustrations toward the weight room.”

Unable to build upon a strong sophomore season (26.1-yard average as a kickoff returner) or junior season (two interceptions and 19 passes defensed as a first-time starter), Uphoff went undrafted and signed with the Green Bay Packers.

“I didn't get drafted, but they called me right after,” Uphoff told The Pantagraph. “I talked it over with my agent. He said where do you want to go and I said Packers.”

Uphoff had a strong week at the Senior Bowl, where he was voted the top safety. At pro day, he measured 6-foot-2. He ran his 40 in 4.63 seconds, a slow time he chalked up to an injured hamstring.

“It’s going to give me more motivation to come in there and kick somebody’s ass,” Uphoff told The Athletic upon signing with Green Bay. “I’m telling you, I’m fast. My hamstring is 100 percent now. I can’t wait to get there and show these guys.”

Why he’s got a chance with the Packers: The Packers didn’t add a safety through the draft and are a man down at the position group after not re-signing Raven Greene. With kickoff-return experience and some intriguing playmaking potential on the back end, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he made the 53.

Here’s a snippet of his NFL Draft Bible scouting report: Uphoff has been a playmaker on the back end and as a returner for the better part of his three seasons for the Redbirds. Uphoff is a long, good-looking athlete who has the type of frame that defensive coordinators fall in love with. He is your ideal two-high safety who has barely begun to tap into his upside athletically. Uphoff is a loose mover who has some notable range on the back end, working hash to sideline with great efficiency. He is a willing tackler who has no problem mixing it up in the box.

