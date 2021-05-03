Get to Know Packers Undrafted Free Agent WR Bailey Gaither

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It took six years but Bailey Gaither made it to the NFL.

Gaither suffered a torn Achilles early in the 2018 season. He bounced back to catch 52 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. During the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season, he caught 41 passes for 725 yards and four touchdowns in only seven games to earn first-team all-conference.

He went undrafted but signed with the Green Bay Packers.

“Coming back from an Achilles injury, there’s no guarantees,” Gaither told The San Luis Obispo Tribune. “I remember everybody was telling me that you’re never going to be the same again. And I could have taken that and just folded. But I took that and I felt like I had a lot to prove. I got over trying to prove it to everybody else. I’m just trying to prove it to myself now.”

For his career, he caught 135 passes for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns. In school history he’s second in receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards. He caught a touchdown in a school-record six consecutive games. At pro day, he measured 6-foot and 188 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.45 seconds. That speed shows in his career average of 16.5 yards per reception.

He wasn’t drafted – no San Jose State receiver has been drafted since James Jones by the Packers in the third round in 2007 – but will get a shot in a Packers receiver corps with some long-term uncertainty. There are no receivers under contract in 2022 with more than five career catches.

Why he’s got a chance with the Packers: Receiver was one of the bigger needs entering the draft, with zero players with more than five NFL receptions on the roster in 2022. Green Bay drafted Amari Rodgers in the third round but Gaither is the only other significant addition. Even if he doesn’t stick this year, a year of fine-tuning on the practice squad could put him in position in 2022.

Here’s a snippet from his scouting report at Pro Football Network: An underrated receiver who was very productive at the college level. Quickly releases off the line of scrimmage, immediately gets to top speed, and uses his hands to separate from defenders. Sells routes, extends his hands to offer the quarterback a target, and consistently makes the reception away from his frame.

