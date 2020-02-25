Getting to Know the Scouting Combine Prospects
Bill Huber
INDIANAPOLIS - As the saying goes, everyone has a story. And that's certainly true with the 2020 NFL Draft class. In an annual tradition, we introduce you to the top prospects both on and off the field ahead of this week's Scouting Combine.
While the Scouting Combine has become more of a made-for-TV event, especially with the workouts moving into prime time, it’s still an important part of the process for talent evaluators.
“It’s really important,” Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “It’s important, No. 1, because of the medicals. The Combine was created for that. When they realized they were getting all the players together, they started adding things, the workouts and the interviews. The No. 1 thing is the medical. It always has been. And the No. 2, I think for me, is just the access to the players – sitting down with them, looking them in the eye, kind of seeing if they’re a fit for us. It’s nice to be able to see all the guys and compare apples to apples when they do work out. But the medical has always been the most important thing.”
Introducing the 26 Safeties
