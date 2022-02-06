Five ‘A’s’ but 17 ‘F’s’ in Annual Packers Grades

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Five Green Bay Packers players, ranging from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to offensive lineman Yosh Nijman, were awarded “A” grades in Packer Central’s annual series of report cards.

Our grades are based on a player’s impact relative to the salary cap. That’s because the cap is such a big part of building a roster. Not only must a team’s high-priced players deliver but it must have some of its less-expensive players outperform their contracts.

Generally, the Packers got high marks from both groups in posting their third consecutive 13-win season. That wasn’t universal, though. Partially because of injuries sidelining several high-priced players for huge chunks of the season, we awarded “F” grades to 17 players.

The Packers have three marquee players scheduled to be unrestricted free agents: receiver Davante Adams, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas. They were awarded “A-plus” grades.

In case you missed a group or two in our 11-story series, here are our annual grades all in one place.

All salary data is from OverTheCap.com. Analytical stats are from Pro Football Focus, Sports Info Solutions and the NFL.

Grading the Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers ($27.53 million cap charge; ranking No. 3 among quarterbacks) The restructured contract that was part of Rodgers’ return to the team made him a huge bargain. The two quarterbacks with a higher cap charge, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, and the quarterback right below him, Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, failed to even post a winning record. Rodgers is likely to win his fourth MVP, an unlikely accomplishment in light of how he infuriated so many media members with his stance on COVID. In the Super Bowl era, there have been only five seasons in which a quarterback ranked No. 1 in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage. Rodgers did it 2020 and again in 2021. On the same page as coach Matt LaFleur and sharing the same brain as Davante Adams, Green Bay’s passing game was superb during the second half of the season. He finished the season with 37 touchdowns vs. four interceptions – including 37 touchdowns vs. two picks after Week 1. He finished fourth in YAC per completion, a byproduct of his accuracy putting his receivers in position to turn something into something more. However, what happened in the playoffs can't be ignored. Since winning the Super Bowl in 2010, Rodgers is 7-9 in playoff games. He has lost four NFC Championship Games. Three times, he lost in overtime. Five times, he lost on the final play of the game. Six times, the defense allowed more than 30 points. While the special teams stunk, the divisional-round loss to San Francisco falls on his shoulders for wasting a superb performance by the defense. Nonetheless, the Packers want him back for the long haul. Green Bay’s status as a championship contender in 2022 will depend on it. “I think the older you get, the smarter you have to get in a number of different areas,” Rodgers said late in the season when asked to compare a potential 2021 MVP with his first MVP season of 2011. “Obviously, the experience gives you a lot of banked memories you can draw from, but physically, just from a physical standpoint, I probably weighed between 225 and 230 the majority of the season in 2011, and I’ve been between 215 and 220 in the majority of this season, so that 10 pounds has made a big difference for me. It’s allowed me to still move in the pocket, to still keep legs.” Grade: A-minus. Jordan Love ($2.81 million cap charge; ranking No. 40 among quarterbacks) Getting his first real playing time, Love did nothing to provide confidence that he could possibly be the winning successor to Rodgers. The Packers lost four games during the regular season; Love had a hand in two. Starting against Kansas City and playing the second half against Detroit, Love completed 58.1 percent of his passes with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a 68.7 passer rating. Of the 50 quarterbacks with at least Love’s 62 attempts, he ranked 46th in passer rating, 44th in completion percentage and 47th in interception percentage. He threw only one fewer interception than Rodgers despite throwing 469 fewer passes. That will never be winning football. “The same it is for every other guy. You’ve got to come back to be the best version of yourself,” LaFleur said of his offseason message for Love. “I think Jordan’s come a long way. I still think, with any young player that hasn’t gotten maybe the experience up to this point, there’s still a lot of room for growth. It’s going to be an important offseason. When he does come back, it’s making sure that his footwork is sharp, that he’s on the details of what we’re trying to accomplish on each and every play and all the concepts, really a mastery of the offense, and just the command that he has. I know he takes that to heart and he takes it very personally and he’ll do whatever he can to be his best.” Grade: F. Kurt Benkert ($193,067 cap charge; ranking No. 93 among quarterbacks) Benkert spent most of the season on the practice squad but took a knee for two snaps at the end of the Dec. 12 rout of the Chicago Bears. Obviously, with Rodgers and Love, Benkert wasn’t going to play. Nonetheless, he was a nice story this year. When Benkert ran out of the tunnel for that game, it marked his first real game in 1,445 days dating to the Military Bowl that capped Virginia’s 2017 season. He originally signed in May and outlasted veteran Blake Bortles. This summer, he’ll have to beat out Danny Etling to stay on the roster. “There’s so many little things in your game that you can improve on,” Benkert said before the Chicago game. “Even a guy like Aaron, he’s been in the league for 17 years, he still corrects himself on things and goes out with a purpose and has a few things he wants to work on. For me, I got a long ways to go. Behind the scenes, that’s my only job really is the little things. I try to just knock a little bit out a time and that kind of keeps me going.” Grade: Incomplete.

Grading the Receivers Davante Adams ($16.78 million cap charge; ranking No. 3 among WRs) Adams is a face-of-the-franchise type of player. In a perfect world, you want your absolute best players to dominate with production, lead with presence and generally do everything on and off the field the right way. That’s Adams. Adams set franchise records with 123 receptions for 1,553 yards (12.6 average). Eight of his 11 touchdowns came during the final seven games, when the offense really took off. Everyone in the stadium knew where Aaron Rodgers wanted to fire the football and it usually didn’t matter. Rodgers can make any receiver look good, it’s true, but Adams can make any quarterback look good. When you combine a great quarterback and a great receiver with great chemistry, you get what you saw week after week after week. According to Pro Football Focus, 91 receivers were targeted at least 49 times. Adams ranked 13th in catch rate, third in yards per route (2.92), 18th in drop rate (four drops; 3.1 percent) and 15th in passer rating (114.5). Adams wanted to be more of a force after the catch, so he forced 13 missed tackles compared to only four in 2020 and 15 the previous three seasons combined. He also tied for fifth with 12 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. Adams is scheduled to be a free agent. If he hits the market, he’ll be the No. 1 available player. Arizona’s De’Andre Hopkins is the highest paid receiver with an average salary of $27.25 million. It’s an outlier contract. Tennessee’s Julio Jones is a distant second with a $22 million average, and only Hopkins, Jones, the Chargers’ Keenan Allen and Dallas’ Amari Cooper average $20 million per season. Moreover, Adams will turn 30 on Christmas Eve. Still, it is the priceless connection between Rodgers and the indomitable Adams that makes the offense go. Grade: A-plus. Randall Cobb ($2.69 million cap charge; ranking No. 57 among WRs) Cobb was brought back at the urging of Aaron Rodgers. He caught 28-of-39 targets (71.8 percent) for 375 yards (13.4 average) and five touchdowns. In the grand scheme of things, he wasn’t worth the money – and certainly won’t be worth the money next year, when his cap number soars to $9.5 million. But he did deliver when needed and showed he can still play. He had two-touchdown games against Pittsburgh and Arizona, and he was a huge part of the offense in a key win over the Rams before suffering a core-muscle injury that sidelined him for the final six games. He was as fired up as anyone at Lambeau Field when he returned for the playoff game, then inexplicably wasn’t targeted by Rodgers until the final minutes. Cobb had zero drops, trailed only Adams in yards per pass route (1.49) and had the best passer rating when targeted (144.2). He’ll turn 32 during training camp. The Packers can save almost $6.75 million by moving on and giving Amari Rodgers a shot in the slot. Grade: C. Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($2.24 million cap charge; ranking No. 66 among WRs) As a fifth-round pick in 2018 who hit certain playing-time requirements, Valdes-Scantling got a nice bump in salary (to $2.183 million) as part of the NFL’s proven-performance escalator. After leading the NFL with a 20.9-yard average in 2020 and a big-time training camp this summer, expectations were high entering the season. Limited to 11 games (seven starts) by injuries, he caught 26-of-55 passes (47.3 percent) for 430 yards (16.5 average) and three touchdowns. According to PFF, he had zero drops but also didn’t break any tackles. With elite size and speed, Valdes-Scantling’s niche is as a deep threat. On passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, he caught only 6-of-22 (27.3 percent) with one touchdown this season compared to 9-of-30 (30.0 percent) and five touchdowns last season, according to PFF. Aaron Rodgers never quite got dialed in to MVS’s game-breaking speed. Valdes-Scantling faces an interesting free agency. He is a proven deep threat. He cut his drops from seven to zero. And, until missing six games this season (plus the playoff game), he had never missed a game in his career. But it’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league. Finishing 83rd among receivers in yards isn't the ideal way in which to hit the open market. Grade: C-minus. Amari Rodgers ($890,891 cap charge; ranking No. 127 among WRs) A third-round pick out of Clemson, Rodgers came with some impressive credentials. He was ultra-productive at a national powerhouse, Clemson. His father is Tee Martin, the Tennessee football legend and Ravens receivers coach. He was mentored as a kid by Cobb. His rookie season, though, was not very good. On offense, he was shoved to the back burner because of the return of Cobb. He caught 4-of-8 passes for 45 yards (11.3 average) with zero touchdowns and one drop. On special teams, he averaged 8.3 yards per punt return and 18.1 yards per kickoff return. On punt returns, simply catching the ball was an adventure at times, though he got better in that phase at the end of the season and wound up with seven returns of 15-plus yards. A make-or-break offseason could await. Grade: D-minus. Allen Lazard ($850,000 cap charge; ranking No. 138 among WRs) Lazard is coming off the best season of his career. He caught 40-of-60 passes (66.7 percent) for 513 yards (12.8 average) and eight touchdowns. The catches, yards and touchdowns all set career highs. He finished the season with a flourish. In the first 11 games, he had only one game of more than three catches. In the final six games, he had five-plus receptions for 70-plus yards three times. His five touchdown catches over the final five games were surpassed league-wide only by Adams. Lazard is renowned for doing the dirty work. Defenders are so wary of his blocking that they can get blown by in the deep game. He caught 5-of-10 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to PFF. That was only one less reception than Valdes-Scantling while getting a dozen fewer deep targets. He did have three drops, giving him a drop rate of 7.0 percent that was the worst among the Big 4 receivers but not all that far off the league median of 5.4 percent. Lazard will be a restricted free agent. He’s been good enough that he could attract interest from other teams. To limit that interest, the Packers could give him the second-round tender, which will be worth almost $4 million. That’s a big chunk of change given the team’s cap problems. The team could do what it did with tight end Robert Tonyan last year, when it gave him that second-round tender, then restructured it with void years to provide cap relief. Grade: B-plus. Malik Taylor ($780,000 cap charge; ranking No. 164 among WRs) Taylor caught two passes for 14 yards at the end of the 38-3 loss to New Orleans in Week 1. He never saw the ball the rest of the season on offense. Heck, he barely saw the field the rest of the season. In 10 games, he played 32 snaps on offense – 15 in Week 1 and never more than five thereafter. About his only noteworthy play was fumbling a kickoff out of bounds at the 5 in Week 14 against Chicago. Grade: F. Equanimeous St. Brown ($613,889 cap charge; ranking No. 191 among WRs) A sixth-round pick in 2018, St. Brown failed to make the roster but wound up playing in 13 games. He caught 9-of-17 passes (52.9 percent) for 98 yards and finished third on the team with seven tackles on special teams. Aaron Rodgers praised St. Brown for his attitude and performance throughout the season but it wasn’t enough to get the ball thrown his direction. He finished last on the team with 0.66 yards per pass route, according to PFF. With that, St. Brown will join a few of his teammates in free agency. On one hand, the Packers might want him back for some stability. On the other hand, he might want a fresh start after not getting many chances following a rookie season of 21 receptions. Grade: C-minus. Juwann Winfree ($173,333 cap charge; ranking No. 252 among WRs) A sixth-round pick by Denver in 2019, Winfree turned heads with a string of excellent practices while the veterans stayed away from the offseason workouts. He caught the first eight passes of his career, which he turned into 58 yards, but fumbled twice. Those were the only fumbles by a Packers receiver on offense the entire season. He also had one of the nine drops charged to Green Bay’s receivers. Grade: F.

Grading the Running Backs Aaron Jones ($4.46 million cap charge; ranking No. 13 among RBs) In a big surprise just before the start of free agency, the Packers re-signed Jones with a four-year deal worth $48 million. With talent and production, leadership and charisma, it was easy to see why. At the time his re-signed, his career average of 5.17 yards per carry ranked sixth all-time. Two of the players ahead of him, Cleveland’s Marion Motley and Jim Brown, are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jones and Brown were the only players in NFL history to rush for 3,000-plus yards, 35-plus touchdowns and average 5-plus yards per carry in their first four seasons in the league. Jones was good in 2021 but nowhere near that good. In 15 games, he rushed for 799 yards (4.7 average) and four touchdowns. A tremendous receiving threat, he added 52 receptions for 391 yards (7.5 average) and six touchdowns. That gave him 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage. However, he went from 5.5 yards per rush and 5.9 yards per touch in 2020 to 4.7 yards per rush and 5.3 yards per touch in 2021. His 10-yard run rate went from 12.7 percent in 2020 to 9.3 percent in 2021. To be sure, the revolving door on the offensive line impacted his numbers. In 2020, he ran behind All-Pros David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley and Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins. In 2021, Jenkins played in eight games, Bakhtiari in one and Linsley was with the Chargers. Of 50 backs with at least 100 rushes, Jones tied for 13th with 3.18 yards per rush after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s never shied away from contact. However, he ranked just 32nd in Success Rate, according to Football Outsiders. (More on that stat in a moment.) The problem with paying running backs is, at some point, the accumulation of hits is just too much. Jones isn’t to that point but he might be best as 1B to AJ Dillon’s 1A. Grade: C-plus. AJ Dillon ($1.20 million cap charge; ranking No. 51 among RBs) On the surface, there was nothing particularly great about Dillon’s second season. He led the team with 803 rushing yards but averaged a modest 4.3 yards per carry. However, Football Outsiders has a stat called Success Rate. It mirrors the Packers’ win/loss system. A first-and-10 run that gains 4 yards is a win; anything less is a loss. A second-down run that gains at least half the required distance is a win. A third-down run that moves the chains is a win. According to Football Outsiders, Dillon ranked No. 1 with a 63 percent success rate. Dillon got what was blocked and typically used his muscular legs to get significantly more. He ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing but 16th in rushing yards after contact. He tied Jones for 13th in the league with 3.18 yards after contact per carry. A total nonfactor in the passing game at Boston College, Dillon has backed up the scouts’ beliefs. According to PFF, 44 backs were targeted at least 35 times. Dillon ranked third in catch rate (91.9 percent) and eighth in YAC per catch (9.2) while catching 34 balls for 313 yards and two scores. Where Dillon needs to take a big step is in explosive runs. He had nine runs of 10-plus yards, a 10-yard run rate of 4.8 percent that ranked last out of the 50 backs with 100-plus attempts. He wasn’t given a path into the open field very often. When he did, he never got close to getting past that last line of defense. Grade: B. Kylin Hill ($543,655 cap charge; ranking No. 121 among RBs) A potential-packed seventh-round pick, Hill never had a prayer of earning a major role alongside Jones and Dillon. He carried 10 times for 24 yards (2.4 average; long of 8) and caught one pass for 5 yards. He didn’t break any tackles and averaged 1.9 yards after contact. Given a shot on kickoff returns, he averaged only 19.9 yards per return but had the team’s longest of the season (41 yards). He suffered a torn ACL returning a kickoff in Week 8 at Arizona. Grade: D. Patrick Taylor ($366,667 cap charge; ranking No. 133 among RBs) Beaten out by Hill for the No. 3 job during training camp, Taylor got his chance when Hill went down at midseason. He was much better on Sundays than on the practice field. He carried 23 times for 89 yards (3.9 average) and one touchdown and caught two passes for 3 yards. In those limited snaps, he forced six missed tackles, averaged 3.04 yards after contact and had two carries of 10-plus yards. With Jones inactive and Dillon getting limited reps in the finale at Detroit, Taylor really flashed. He carried 11 times for 53 yards and one touchdown, with 40 of those yards coming after contact. That game has him positioned for a roster spot next summer. Grade: C.

Grading the Tight Ends Marcedes Lewis ($2.425 million cap charge; ranking No. 34 among TEs) “Big Dog” was forced to be the top dog at the position. Lewis caught 23-of-28 passes (82.1 percent) for 214 yards (9.3 average). He did not get in the end zone, but his catch percentage was the highest of his career and his catch count was his second-highest since 2013. Of the 53 tight ends who were targeted at least 25 times, Lewis ranked third in catch percentage and eighth in yards after the catch per catch (6.5), according to Pro Football Focus. Get this: Lewis forced nine missed tackles. That was as many as Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, who caught 107 passes, and more than Arizona’s Zach Ertz (74 catches), Miami’s Mike Gesicki (73) and six others who caught 60-plus passes. Of course, Lewis wasn’t paid to catch passes or run over defenders. He was paid to block, lead and inspire. He did all those things, too. Lewis is under contract for next season, though the team can move on and save almost $2.5 million. It would be a shame if his last noteworthy play was the fumble that turned the NFC Championship Game. Grade: B-plus. Robert Tonyan ($1.50 million cap charge; ranking No. 51 among TEs) The Packers used third-round draft picks on Richard Rodgers, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara. They signed Martellus Bennett, Jared Cook and Jimmy Graham in free agency. It turns out the difference-making tight end they had been seeking for years was a college quarterback-turned-receiver who joined the practice squad late in the 2017 season. Tonyan had a breakout 2020 season in which he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. Of the 34 tight ends who were targeted at least 40 times in the passing game, Tonyan was No. 1 in catch percentage (89.7), drop percentage (0.0) and passer rating (148.3), according to PFF, and tied for No. 1 in touchdowns. To keep suitors at bay, the Packers gave him a second-round tender in restricted free agency, which was worth $3.38 million, then restructured it by adding four void years to deal with the cap hit. With a strong 2020 and dominant training camp, Tonyan had positioned himself to get a big contract as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Instead, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 at Arizona. He caught 18-of-29 passes – those 11 incompletions more than all of 2020 – for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He even dropped a pass, which was worthy of a breaking-news bulletin on CNN. After a four-game stretch in which he caught just 6-of-13 for 32 yards, Tonyan caught 4-of-5 for 63 yards vs. Washington and 3-of-4 for 49 yards with a season-long gain of 33 vs. Arizona before the injury. The grade is harsh – it’s not his fault he was injured, after all. Grade: D. Josiah Deguara ($1.03 million cap charge; ranking No. 60 among TEs) After missing most of his rookie season with a torn ACL and because of Tonyan’s torn ACL this year, Deguara’s snap count went from 31 to 367. He caught 25-of-33 passes (75.8 percent) for 245 yards (9.8 average) and two touchdowns. Thanks in large part to his 62-yard touchdown at Detroit, he finished second among tight ends with 8.3 yards after the catch per catch. He dropped only one pass during the regular season but had a big drop on a slightly off-target ball during the third quarter against the 49ers. When the Packers drafted him, they envisioned him playing a role similar to that of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk with an ability to play here, there and everywhere. This year, according to PFF, he played 162 snaps as a traditional tight end, 108 as a slot receiver, 53 as a wide receiver and 44 at fullback. That’s probably too many snaps as a traditional tight end – at 6-foot-2, he’s not cut out for that role – but he did what he could to handle some of Tonyan’s role. As a fullback, especially, he really showed his ability to block. Grade: C. Dominique Dafney ($685,556 cap charge; ranking No. 103 among TEs) Playing 167 snaps as injuries limited him to 10 games, the former nightclub bouncer caught 2-of-4 passes for 34 yards. His big play of the year was a 26-yarder at Detroit. With a size and skill-set similar to that of Deguara, he played 119 snaps as a traditional tight end, 22 at fullback, 21 at slot receiver and five as a wide receiver. Generally speaking, he blocked well and couldn’t have been more of an afterthought in the passing game. With Deguara probably entrenched in the “universal” role, as position coach Justin Outten called it, Dafney will have to stick around because of his play on special teams. Grade: D. Tyler Davis ($650,000 cap charge; ranking No. 109 among TEs) Plucked off Indianapolis’ practice squad in late September, the 2020 sixth-round pick played in 14 games and caught 4-of-5 passes for 35 yards. The only tight end on the roster with something approximating Tonyan’s physical skill-set in terms of size and athleticism, he logged 88 of his 121 snaps during the final four regular-season games and 11 more in the playoffs. If he can block as well as he did in limited duty, he’s got a chance to stick around for 2022. Grade: D-plus.

Grading the Offensive Line LT David Bakhtiari ($10.97 million cap charge; ranking No. 10 among OTs) The five-time All-Pro had a year he’d love to forget. The ACL tear he sustained late in the 2020 season perhaps prevented the Packers from beating the Buccaneers and getting to the Super Bowl. Bakhtiari targeted a midseason return but it just didn’t happen. The knee never felt right and there was a disconcerting fluid buildup. So, he had a follow-up procedure done. When he returned for the finale at Detroit – and somehow played as if he were in midseason form – it meant he’d be back for the playoffs and a potential Super Bowl run. Actually, it’s not what it meant. Bakhtiari was inactive for the loss against San Francisco. That meant he was paid $118,518.52 for each of his 27 snaps. Now, the hope is Bakhtiari will be able to return to form for the final three years of his contract. Speaking of his contract, a restructure created $8.3 million of cap space for 2021. His new cap number for 2022 will be $22.2 million, fourth-highest among tackles. Presumably, the Packers will turn his $9.5 million roster bonus into signing bonus and add some void years to his contract to lesson the blow. That sounds great but it makes the long-term health of his knee a bigger priority. The grade isn’t a knock on Bakhtiari, his comeback or his mind-set. It’s not his fault that he didn’t recover as well as anyone had hoped. It’s not as if he was slamming cans of beer and eating platters of poutine rather than rehabbing. It’s just the reality. Grade: F. LG Elgton Jenkins ($1,849,805 cap charge; ranking No. 44 among OGs) Jenkins went from being hailed as one of the top guards in the NFL as a Pro Bowler in 2020 to one of the best offensive linemen, period, in 2021, when he capably replaced Bakhtiari at left tackle. Before he suffered a torn ACL at Minnesota in Week 11, he was absolutely tremendous. Of 67 offensive tackles with at least his 496 snaps, he ranked 16th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. SIS charged him with zero blown blocks in the run game. (A blown block is defined as any time a blocker does not successfully block the defender he attempted to engage with and gave the defender an opportunity to negatively affect the play). Of every lineman in the NFL who played at least Jenkins’ 176 snaps as a run blocker, he was the only one with a blown-block rate of 0.0 percent. Bakhtiari’s injury shows nothing is guaranteed in coming back from a torn ACL. Nonetheless, a 10-month recovery would get Jenkins on the field by late September. When he does come back, where will he line up? Will he back at left guard? Or how about right tackle if the Packers don’t bring back Billy Turner? That question not only will be important for the Packers but for Jenkins, who will be entering his final season under contract knowing that tackles get paid more than guards. The grade doesn’t measure Jenkins’ performance – that’s an easy “A” for his eight games – but is a reflection of missing so much time. Grade: C. C Josh Myers ($1.01 million cap charge; ranking No. 35 among OCs) A second-round pick this year, Myers was handed the starting job at center. It was a challenging season, starting with a broken finger that sidelined him for the Week 5 game at Cincinnati when it became infected. He returned for Week 6 at Chicago but suffered a torn MCL on his fourth snap. That injury kept him out for almost three months before returned for the finale at Detroit. Officially, Myers started six games. In reality, he played in about 4 1/2, which is reflected in the grade. Of the 39 centers who played at least Myers’ 293 snaps, he ranked 29th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with zero sacks and eight total pressures. In the run game, he had one blown block for a blown-block rate of 0.9 percent. He was not penalized. It’s too early to say which team won the NFL Draft, but the Packers selected Myers at No. 62 overall and the Chiefs selected center Creed Humphrey at No. 63. Generally considered the best center in the draft, Humphrey was first-team all-rookie after allowing one sack and 10 total pressures and a blown-block rate of 0.8 percent while starting all 17 games. Grade: D-plus. RG Royce Newman ($784,836 cap charge; ranking No. 100 among OGs) Newman was a surprise fourth-round pick after starting at guard and tackle at Ole Miss. A scout at the time noted Newman’s position flexibility but said he wasn’t good at any of those positions. With a late push, he earned a spot in the starting lineup coming out of training camp. He started the first 16 games, enduring some obvious rookie struggles before settling in and playing much better from a fundamentals and awareness perspective down the stretch. According to PFF, 63 guards played at least half the offensive snaps. Newman finished 39th in its pass-blocking efficiency with six sacks and 32 total pressures. However, he allowed only one sack during the final eight games. SIS charged him with nine blown blocks in the run game (2.3 percent). He was penalized five times (three holding). With the return of Myers, veteran Lucas Patrick slid over to right guard and Newman was benched for the finale and the playoff game. Still, with all that experience (an offense-high 1,084 snaps), a strong second season should be the expectation. Grade: C-plus. RT Billy Turner ($4.85 million cap charge; ranking No. 43 among OTs) Turner started the first 13 games before joining Bakhtiari, Jenkins and Myers on the sideline with knee injuries. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hyped him as a Pro Bowl-caliber right tackle. That might have been a bit of hyperbole but Turner was having perhaps his best season before the injury. According to PFF, 58 offensive tackles played at least 590 snaps. Turner ranked 40th in its pass-blocking efficiency with three sacks and 32 total pressures. SIS only charged Turner with one sack – a far cry from 12 as the right guard in 2019 and five as the right tackle in 2020. In the run game, he was charged with seven blown blocks (2.4 percent). He was penalized three times (two holding). Turner returned for the playoff game against San Francisco and got the call at left tackle. It was a surprising decision by coach Matt LaFleur, considering Turner’s layoff and how well Yosh Nijman played there earlier in the season. Turner wasn’t the problem against the 49ers, though. With a cap charge of $9.17 million for 2022, the Packers could move on and save about $3.36 million. Grade: B-minus. OT Yosh Nijman ($850,000 cap charge; ranking No. 111 among OTs) Nijman was one of the great stories of the season. An undrafted free agent in 2019, he hadn’t played a single meaningful snap from scrimmage before offensive line coach Adam Stenavich picked him to replace Elgton Jenkins at left tackle for the Week 3 game against Nick Bosa and the 49ers. No challenge, right? Nijman held his own in that game and really became an asset. He wound up starting eight games. Of the 58 offensive tackles to play at least Nijman’s 590 snaps, he finished 31st in PFF’s pass blocking efficiency with three sacks and 20 total pressures. Remember, he was playing left tackle, which meant games against premier pass rushers such as Bosa, Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson (first in pressures from the defense’s right side), Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (second) and Chicago’s Robert Quinn (fourth). SIS charged him with seven blown blocks in the run game (3.2 percent) but he generally was an asset in that part of the game. He was guilty of two penalties (zero holding). After such a promising season, will the Packers give him the job at right tackle for next season? Or will his lot in life be the swing tackle? Grade: B-plus. OT Dennis Kelly ($1.33 million cap charge; ranking No. 83 among OTs) First-round draft picks and big moves in free agency get the headlines, but it’s the understated moves that make a quality general manager. That includes general manager Brian Gutekunst’s addition of defensive stars De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas but also Kelly, who was signed at the start of training camp. Kelly, who turned 32 last month, was a 16-game starter last season for Tennessee who was signed to provide key depth with Bakhtiari out of action. For Green Bay, he played a total of 21 snaps – all on special teams – through Week 13. Then, Turner went down and the glass was broken on the fire extinguisher that was Kelly. In about 4 1/2 games, he was excellent. He allowed one sack and four total pressures and proved to be an excellent run blocker. The playoff game didn’t go nearly as well, though. Charged with blocking Bosa, PFF charged him with one sack – a drive-killer late in the first half – and five pressures. Kelly will be a free agent; the Packers could do a lot worse than bringing him back. Grade: C. G/C Lucas Patrick ($2.09 million cap charge; ranking No. 40 among OGs or No. 24 among OCs) The Packers try to get rid of Patrick every season, it seems. And every year, he grabs a more and more important role. Deemed a potential cap casualty, Patrick instead beat out Jon Runyan for the starting job at left guard. When he suffered a concussion at the end of the Week 1 game against Jacksonville, the door was open for Runyan to move into the starting lineup. Patrick returned to action, though, for an injured Myers and played practically every snap at center the next 12 games. When Bakhtiari and Myers were back for the finale, Patrick moved to right guard. All told, Patrick started 13 games at those three positions. PFF charged him with one sack and 18 total pressures. Of the 39 centers who played Myers’ total of 293 snaps, Patrick ranked 14th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with one sack and 18 total pressures. SIS charged him with six blown blocks (1.8 percent). He was guilty of four penalties (three holding). For a 28-year-old, his game was too up and down, and he really struggled vs. San Francisco. Free agency awaits. Grade: C-plus. G Jon Runyan ($823,670 cap charge; ranking No. 96 among OGs) The Packers selected three offensive linemen in the sixth round of 2020. When you do such volume picking, the hope is to hit on one. The Packers probably missed on the second of those picks (center Jake Hanson), definitely missed on the third of those picks (guard Simon Stepaniak) but hit on the first of those selections (Runyan). With Bakhtiari out and Jenkins sliding to left tackle, Runyan started the final 16 games. Of 63 guards with 50 percent playing time, he finished eighth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with two sacks (both against Washington in Week 7) and 20 total pressures. According to SIS, he had six blown blocks in the run game (1.5 percent). He was guilty of one penalty (zero holding). For the price in terms of dollars and draft capital, Runyan was a big-time bargain. If everyone is healthy for training camp, it will be interesting to see how Runyan fits in the puzzle. Grade: B. C Jake Hanson ($660,000 cap charge; ranking No. 56 among OCs) A sixth-round pick in 2020, Hanson surprisingly beat out Ben Braden for the final roster spot on the offensive line. That shows how highly the Packers value the center position. Hanson logged six snaps on offense (five vs. Kansas City) and 13 on special teams (nine vs. Cincinnati). With Patrick headed to free agency, the door potentially is open for Hanson to be the backup at the position. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said for the years, being the No. 2 center means a guaranteed roster spot. Grade: F. T/G Cole Van Lanen ($248,001 cap charge; ranking No. 140 among OGs) A sixth-round pick out of Wisconsin via nearby Bay Port High School, Van Lanen played one snap on offense (a kneeldown to end the Minnesota game) and zero on special teams. A left tackle for the Badgers, he spent the season at guard and right tackle. Now that the team has a feel for what he can do, it will be interesting to see if he can push for a key backup position during training camp. He must get stronger. The grade isn’t a knock on his potential. Grade: F.