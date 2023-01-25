Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Linebackers

De’Vondre Campbell was an All-Pro last season after finishing seventh in the NFL with 145 tackles. He was the only linebacker in the league with 100-plus tackles and at least two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He was one of the great June signings in memory and a driving force behind Green Bay’s 13-win season.

It would have been almost impossible to live up to that standard. And he didn’t. Signed to a five-year, $50 million contract in free agency, here’s the comparison of Campbell’s 16-game season in 2021 with the team captain’s 13-game season in 2022:

Tackles: 145 vs. 96 (16-game pace of 118).

Solo tackles: 102 vs. 56 (69).

Interceptions: 2 vs. 2.

Passes defensed: 5 vs. 3.

Forced fumbles: 2 vs. 0.

Tackles for losses: 6 vs. 6.

Stuffs: 9 vs. 8.

Campbell had a monster game at Washington, a game that perhaps had him set up for a midseason hot streak. Instead, he suffered a knee injury the following week at Buffalo and missed four games.

Despite playing 67.2 percent of the defensive snaps, Campbell matched last year’s production with six tackles for losses and two interceptions, so it wasn’t as if he got fat and happy looking at all the zeroes in his checking account.

But he went from four missed tackles to 11. In 2021, his missed-tackle rate of 2.9 percent ranked No. 1 among the 66 linebackers to log 500-plus snaps. This year, his 10.1 percent missed-tackle rate ranked 29th out of 60. (Other missed-tackle rates in this story reference the 106 linebackers who played at least Krys Barnes’ 141 snaps. Using that number, Campbell ranked 49th in missed-tackle percentage). He missed only one in his five games following the knee injury.

His coverage was on point, with opponents completing 62.1 percent against him (vs. 71.4 percent last year). The 5.7 yards per target was just a bit better than his career mark of 5.8.

Campbell played 7.23 snaps per tackle compared 6.81 last year. He had eight stuffs (a tackle at or behind the line vs. the run), a rate of one for every 38.3 run-defending snaps.

Grade: C-plus.