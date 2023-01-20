Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Offensive Line

A contract restructure took the bite out of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 cap number at the expense of it exploding to about $28.85 million for 2023 – though that might be restructured, as well, as general manager Brian Gutekunst continues to kick the can down the road like he’s Messi with a soccer ball.

Whatever. Elite offensive tackles are worth their weight in gold. With the devastating ACL tear perhaps behind him, maybe Bakhtiari is on his way to elite status again.

Bakhtiari made his debut in Week 3 and started 11 of the final 15 games. He missed Week 7 at Washington because of the knee and then three games following an appendectomy, which limited him to 54.6 percent playing time. After the season, Bakhtiari was bullish on his future. No surgeries were scheduled, meaning an offseason to work on training rather than rehabbing.

According to PFF, 81 offensive tackles took part in at least 300 passing plays. He was one of only three to not allow a sack and finished fourth in its pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. Left tackles get paid to protect the quarterback but run blocking has always been an underrated strength. His blown-block rate of 1.4 percent (six pass, two run) ranked second among left tackles, according to SIS. He was flagged five times (four for holding).

His ability to block the best of the best on minimal practice reps is nothing short of amazing. If Bakhtiari really is beyond the knee injury suffered on Dec. 31, 2020, going back to a normal routine should bring him back to greatness.

The grade is impacted by playing only about half the snaps.

Grade: B-minus.